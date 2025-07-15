Whoopi Goldberg denounces individuals politicizing Texas floods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg unloaded on those politicizing the devastating Texas floods on Tuesday, calling out individuals who have suggested Texas residents deserved what they got as the state supported President Donald Trump in 2024.

"Agencies are finding that they’re not getting the money, because people are blaming the people who died in the floods, and they’re saying, ‘why should I – you voted for this.’ Let me tell you, let’s be really clear," Goldberg began. "You know, you can’t blame anybody for these floods. It’s nobody’s fault. I didn’t do it. You didn’t do it. Has nothing to do with Washington. This was what happened. This was a natural disaster, and if you are riding on people’s socials where you should be giving, if you’re saying these kinds of things, damn you. Damn you."

The flooding on July 4 killed at least 129 people in central Texas. The toll is expected to rise as authorities believe more than 160 people may still be missing in Kerr County.

"People are trying to get their lives together. These floods are no joke. This is not light humor. This is not – this is not how we do in America. We show up for whoever is in trouble," Goldberg continued.

Goldberg declared that who a person voted for should not matter in the case of a disaster.

"We don’t say, ‘who did you vote for?’ We don’t say, ‘who did you vote with?' We show up. We show up for children," she said. "We show up for older folks. We show up for middle-aged folks, and we show up for the young because that’s what we do as Americans when we find out horrible things are happening in the world."

A former appointee to a Houston city board recently came under fire for claiming that the Texas summer camp devastated in the flooding was "White-only, conservative [and] Christian."

"But Camp Mystic is a Whites-only girls Christian camp," said Slade Perkins, a former member of the Houston Food Insecurity Board, in a TikTok video over the weekend. "They don't even have a token Asian, they don't have a Token Black person, it is a all White, White-only conservative Christian camp."

Perkins' term expired in January.

Several other commentators have shared viral responses blasting the victims of the disaster.

"The people in Texas voted for government services controlled by Donald Trump and Greg Abbott," added left-wing social media personality Ron Filipkowski. "That is exactly what they (sic) getting."

Texas pediatrician Christina Propst shared a social media post wishing that "MAGA" people affected by the flooding should reap the effects of what they voted for, while expressing hope that "non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry."

"Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for," she said, adding, "Bless their hearts."

