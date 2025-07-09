Gov. Abbott demands comprehensive overhaul of Texas flood warning systems as death toll rises

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday called for a special session to consider legislation to improve warning systems and emergency response in flood-prone areas across the state.

The proclamation comes days after more than 100 people died, and nearly 200 others went missing, in the July Fourth Texas Hill Country floods .

The floods, which were caused by excessive rainfall near the Guadalupe River, swept away people and homes across multiple counties early Friday morning. Officials said the river rose nearly 30 feet within 45 minutes.

SEVERE WEATHER EMERGENCY ALERTS: HOW TO GET LOUD PHONE WARNINGS

Following the disaster, which claimed the lives of 27 campers at a riverfront youth camp, citizens criticized an apparent lack of prior notice.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said notifications were expanded about 12 hours before the tragedy, though the warning remained "moderate."

TEXAS RIVER FLOODS AS EMERGENCY CREWS RACE TO FIND OTHERS MISSING; CAMP EVACUATED

Abbott specifically called for new legislation to improve early warning systems and other preparedness infrastructure, strengthen emergency communications and other response infrastructure, provide relief funding, and evaluate and streamline rules and regulations to speed preparedness for and recovery from natural disasters.

Other legislation requests unrelated to the floods but included in the proclamation surrounded eduction, taxes, abortion, human trafficking, crime and public safety, elections and redistricting, and hemp-derived products.

DEADLY TEXAS FLOOD EXPOSES 'NEGLECTED' WEATHER ALERT SYSTEM TRUMP AIMS TO MODERNIZE

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem addressed flood notification failures at a news conference on Saturday, claiming the administration was working on updating the National Weather Service and NOAA's "neglected" and "ancient" systems.

Noem vowed to upgrade the weather service technology, which she described as being "neglected for far too long," to ensure families have "as much advanced notice as possible."

She added reform is ongoing, though she did not provide a timeline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Skeptics argued the upgrades are unlikely due to the reduced National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) workforce following Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) spending cuts.

Democrats previously alleged more than 880 NOAA workers were laid off, though a spokesperson would not confirm a specific number.