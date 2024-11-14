Whoopi Goldberg claims bakery refused her service over leftist views: 'They did not like my politics'

Whoopi Goldberg claimed on "The View" that a popular Staten Island bakery refused to serve her because of her political views, but the bakery’s owner has denied the allegations.

During Wednesday’s episode of "The View," Goldberg and her co-hosts celebrated her 69th birthday with Charlotte Russe desserts, a nostalgic New York treat that Goldberg shared was her mother’s favorite.

Goldberg told the audience her birthday order had almost fallen through due to what she claimed was the bakery’s objection to her left-wing political stance.



"They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them," said Goldberg. She claimed that her order wasn’t rejected because of her gender, but rather because "they did not like my politics."



Goldberg, an outspoken liberal, will not speak the name of President-elect Trump on air.

Despite the possible snub, Goldberg encouraged her audience and co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin to dig in to the Charlotte Russe desserts.



"But that’s okay because, you know what? Listen, this is my mother’s celebration," said Goldberg. "Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today."



Entertainment Weekly later identified the bakery as Holtermann’s Bakery, a 145-year-old family-owned establishment on Staten Island, by examining the Charlotte Russe desserts themselves. The packaging — pink polka dots on a white paper cup — allegedly was a tell-tale sign the desserts came from the family bakery.

Bakery owner Jill Holtermann denied Goldberg’s version of the events, explaining that the bakery’s issues were not politically motivated but stemmed from mechanical problems with their boilers, an ongoing challenge in their building, which was built in 1930.

"I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now'," Holtermann told the outlet. "We have so many things going on with my boiler."

Holtermann confirmed that she ultimately managed to make 50 treats, which were picked up early Wednesday morning for "The View's" taping.



Holtermann reiterated that her inability to immediately confirm the order had nothing to do with Goldberg’s political beliefs, adding, "I didn’t want to make a commitment that I can’t carry through," given the existing technical difficulties.



Staten Island Live reported that Holtermann's has been "bombarded" with calls since the episode aired.



Holtermann's Bakery refused Fox News Digital's request for comment.