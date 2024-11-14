Expand / Collapse search
Whoopi Goldberg claims bakery refused her service over leftist views: 'They did not like my politics'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Whoopi Goldberg claimed on "The View" that a popular Staten Island bakery refused to serve her because of her political views, but the bakery’s owner has denied the allegations.

During Wednesday’s episode of "The View," Goldberg and her co-hosts celebrated her 69th birthday with Charlotte Russe desserts, a nostalgic New York treat that Goldberg shared was her mother’s favorite.

Goldberg told the audience her birthday order had almost fallen through due to what she claimed was the bakery’s objection to her left-wing political stance.

WHOOPI DEFENDS PUSSYCAT DOLLS SINGER AFTER 'MAKE JESUS FIRST AGAIN' HAT BACKLASH: 'IT'S JUST A HAT'

"They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them," said Goldberg. She claimed that her order wasn’t rejected because of her gender, but rather because "they did not like my politics." 

Goldberg, an outspoken liberal, will not speak the name of President-elect Trump on air.

Whoopi Goldberg smiling

Whoopi Goldberg arrives at A Night With Whoopi Celebrating Whoopi Goldberg's New Cannabis Brand "Emma & Clyde" in Venice, California, on July 20. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Despite the possible snub, Goldberg encouraged her audience and co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin to dig in to the Charlotte Russe desserts.

"But that’s okay because, you know what? Listen, this is my mother’s celebration," said Goldberg. "Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today."

CONFIDENT WHOOPI GOLDBERG INTRODUCES KAMALA HARRIS ON 'THE VIEW' AS THE 'NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES'

Entertainment Weekly later identified the bakery as Holtermann’s Bakery, a 145-year-old family-owned establishment on Staten Island, by examining the Charlotte Russe desserts themselves. The packaging — pink polka dots on a white paper cup — allegedly was a tell-tale sign the desserts came from the family bakery.

Charlotte Russe

The Charlotte Russe desserts were first identified by Entertainment Weekly as having been made by Holtermann's Bakery by their distinct packaging. (Courtesy of Staten Island Live)

Bakery owner Jill Holtermann denied Goldberg’s version of the events, explaining that the bakery’s issues were not politically motivated but stemmed from mechanical problems with their boilers, an ongoing challenge in their building, which was built in 1930.

"I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now'," Holtermann told the outlet. "We have so many things going on with my boiler." 

Holtermann's Bakery

Holtermann's Bakery, a 145-year-old family business, consistently runs into issues with the boiler in their 1930s building. (Staten Island Live)

Holtermann confirmed that she ultimately managed to make 50 treats, which were picked up early Wednesday morning for "The View's" taping. 

Holtermann reiterated that her inability to immediately confirm the order had nothing to do with Goldberg’s political beliefs, adding, "I didn’t want to make a commitment that I can’t carry through," given the existing technical difficulties.

Staten Island Live reported that Holtermann's has been "bombarded" with calls since the episode aired.

Holtermann's Bakery refused Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com