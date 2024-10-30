Dogs who comfort sick children, leap out of helicopters are nominated for American Humane award

Five standout dogs are helping to improve the lives of others — including in the areas of physical and mental health. Now they're being recognized nationally for their work.

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards announced the standouts to shed light on their remarkable efforts in a variety of areas. The organization, headquartered in Washington, D.C., was founded in 1877 and is the country’s first national humane organization committed to animals.

The annual nationwide competition identifies America’s best dogs in five key categories: military dogs; law enforcement and first responder dogs; service and guide or hearing dogs; therapy dogs; and emerging hero and shelter dogs.

VETERANS WITH PTSD GET ‘SIGNIFICANT’ BENEFITS FROM SERVICE DOGS, FIRST NIH-FUNDED STUDY FINDS

Beginning in April, hundreds of dog owners across the country submitted the names of their pets for consideration for "Hero Dog."

The winning dog in each category will be honored at a gala in Palm Beach, Florida, in November — where the animals will walk, sniff and run down a red carpet.

American Humane president and CEO Robin Ganzert, PhD, told Fox News Digital that the canine heroes this year are "unsung heroes."

"I’m in awe of these inspiring canine heroes, who sniff out criminals, leap out of helicopters, comfort sick children and more," she said. "All five dogs are a winner in their category and deserve to be recognized for serving their communities and our country."

WINNER, WINNER! AMERICAN HUMANE ANNOUNCES ITS 2023 HERO DOG AWARD RECIPIENT

She added, "American Humane is honored to shine a spotlight on these unsung heroes who make the world a better, kinder place."

Ahead of its annual event, American Humane announced the finalists. Here are the top five dogs in their respective categories.

Military: Niki

Niki is a five-year-old Belgian Malinois-German shepherd mix who lives in Seattle, Washington.

She started with the U.S. Coast Guard in 2021 and helps detect explosives alongside her human partner, Petty Officer Alicia Horn.

Niki has completed over 250 high-stakes operations and logged more than 4,000 working hours protecting the American public, per the American Humane. She helps protect the safety and security of the Washington State Ferries and has boarded over 250 vessels thus far.

The shepherd mix is known for being a hero in her community. She often visits schools to help educate children about military dogs and their handlers.

Law enforcement & first response: Bo

Bo is an 18-month-old bloodhound male from Gastonia, North Carolina, who works with the Gastonia Police Department. Though still young, he's been saving lives and solving crimes since he was just eight months old, according to the American Humane.

WINNER OF HERO DOG 2022: AMERICAN HUMANE CROWNS PUP WHO WENT FROM ‘TRASH TO TREASURE’

He started his career in law enforcement in 2023 after the police department handpicked him from a litter of puppies — a move his handler Sgt. David Rowland is happy about, he said.

Rowland brought Bo home during his training to help strengthen their bond — and his family took a liking to him.

A bloodhound breed was new for the Gastonia Police Department, American Humane noted, as the department had only ever had German shepherds and other classic law enforcement breeds prior to Bo.

Bo has located many lost senior citizens.

Bloodhounds, known for being easily frightened and gentle giants at heart, are not the typical K-9 officer pick — but American Humane said Bo broke the mold.

OHIO WOMAN WITH EPILEPSY FINDS SAFETY WITH HER SERVICE DOG: ‘OUR BOND IS SET IN STONE’

Although still terrified of Halloween decorations, Bo is able to approach and comfort people he tracks down — making him a secret weapon. Since he began working, Bo has tracked down a missing 11-year-old child with autism and a 7-year-old kidnapping victim. He's also found many lost senior citizens.

Service: Sampson

Sampson is an 11-year-old golden retriever service dog up for an American Humane Hero Dog Award.

The service dog based in Sierra Vista, Arizona, recently retired after spending years with his other half — a woman named Joey who was in an accident in 2006. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and over 23 broken bones.

For almost a decade, Sampson was by Joey’s side helping her recover and manage a new way of life.

Joey told American Humane that Sampson learned over 245 commands to help her with her recovery. He was even able to go into a medicine cabinet, open it, grab the correct medication and carry it to Joey, followed by a bottle of water to swallow the pills.

When Joey decided to pursue a neuroscience degree after her accident, she encountered issues with getting Sampson into science labs, as there were concerns about contamination and safety hazards.

After she fought hard to find ways to include Sampson, he took on the nickname of "Science Service Dog." Today, the pair advocates for service dog handlers in science while Sampson spends his golden years off-duty, according to American Humane.

Therapy: Dayo

A nine-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback male dog is the top therapy dog nominated for the American Humane Hero Dog Award this year.

THERAPY PONIES IN SPECIAL PROGRAM BRING BOOSTS OF JOY AND HUMOR TO THOSE IN NEED

Dayo, of Dublin, California, began his life as a puppy companion to a baby cheetah named Pancake at the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon.

Dayo and the cheetah were born on the same day. They grew up together as pseudo-siblings until Pancake tragically passed away in 2017 from health complications.

After officials decided to remove Dayo from the zoo, he was placed with an owner named Liz — who put his lovable personality and emotional intelligence to good use as a therapy dog, according to American Humane.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Today, Dayo brings love and hope to people in need at several life-changing facilities, such as the George Mark Children’s House, Camp Erin, Children’s Hospital and more.

Shelter: Penny

Penny is a four-year-old mixed breed dog from Louisville, Kentucky, and was named a finalist in the shelter dog category.

Penny was rescued in 2020 after she was thrown out of a moving car and left on the side of the road, according to American Humane.

After making a recovery from what appeared to be long-term abuse, Penny was fostered by two owners. The two high school teachers loved the three-legged dog at first sight, American Humane said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For over a year, the foster parents helped Penny relearn how to walk — even carrying her in a backpack or stroller when necessary. They ended up adopting her into their home.

Today Penny shows no signs of physical or emotional trauma. She's described as trusting, loving and gentle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She works as a therapy dog for children of all ages and is an advocate for stricter anti-animal abuse laws, per the American Humane.

The winner of the 2024 American Humane Hero Dog Award will be announced on Nov. 8.