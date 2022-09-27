White House has ‘deep’ worry over election of ‘far-right’ Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Politico report reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Politico White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire claimed that the election of "far-right" Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was met with "deep, if private, worry within President Joe Biden’s administration."

Lemire wrote that despite the White House’s acceptance of Meloni’s win, they view her victory as part of a "concerning trend" of "right-wing wins" in Europe.

According to the reporter, the White House is particularly worried about whether Meloni will "question Italy’s commitment" of sending resources to NATO and Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.

In his Monday report, titled, "White House anxiously watches Meloni’s rise to power, Lemire added to the concern the mainstream media has been voicing over Meloni’s election, concern which has included comparisons of the new government to the fascist Mussolini regime.

He opened the piece, stating, "The earthquake in Italy has sent tremors that could be felt in the White House. The victory of Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni rattled Europe, furthering fears about a new right-wing shift on the continent as it battles economic hardship and nervously watches a raging war on its Eastern flank."

Mentioning the White House’s concern specifically, he added, "It also was met with deep, if private, worry within President Joe Biden’s administration."

Lemire noted that Biden’s team is trying to appear calm and has expressed its willingness to work with the Italian government under Meloni. He wrote, "The White House put a brave public face on it, noting that Meloni’s win was the will of the Italian people while expressing confidence that Italy would remain a steadfast partner with the West."

He cited White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who recently stated, "It’s a NATO ally, as you know, a G7 partner and member of the EU, so we will work with the new Italian government on the full range of shared global challenges, including supporting Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s aggression."

Still, the author noted that the White House is concerned about how "far-right" Meloni is especially as other nations in Europe are electing right-wing leaders. "And the Italian leader’s victory, the first for the nation’s far-right since World War II, underscored for the White House what it perceives as a concerning trend for the continent, which has also seen right-wing wins in Sweden and Hungary and inroads made in nations such as France."

Lemire then mentioned that White House’s worry that Italy might rethink its commitment to Western countries’ alliance with Ukraine against Russia, saying that Meloni’s victory "served to potentially further destabilize the G-7, which stood strong this summer at its summit in Germany to support Ukraine against Russia."

He added, "Biden aides worried that Meloni may begin to question Italy’s commitment, arguing that the nation’s resources should be used at home, particularly if Europe plunges into a recession this winter."

Lemire remarked this could inspire other G-7 nations to question their commitment to Ukraine as well.

Though the author noted that Meloni has "promised that she has moderated her views and has said she supports NATO and Ukraine. She also has expressed little fondness for Russia’s Vladimir Putin, unlike others in her coalition, including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi."

