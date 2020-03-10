White House press sec demands retraction after Vanity Fair reports Trump in 'total meltdown' over coronavirus outbreak

The White House is calling a Vanity Fair report about President Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak "fake news" and is demanding a retraction.

On Monday, Vanity Fair cited several unnamed former White House officials as well as a "source" close to the administration who reportedly said Trump told aides he's "afraid" that journalists will "try to purposefully contract coronavirus to give it to him on Air Force One" and that the Secret Service was planning to screen anyone who is heard coughing on White House grounds.

"He’s definitely melting down over this,” the source told Vanity Fair.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham took to Twitter and denounced the reporting.

"This is 100% fake news. @gabrielsherman did not reach out to me. False & sensational writing on this topic is irresponsible. POTUS has spent plenty of time w the press pool - simply ask ur colleagues. Nothing about your little college essay is funny or true & I want a retraction," Grisham wrote.

Vanity Fair did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.