Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

White House clears press from Biden conference

Biden said there is 'no federal solution' in call with US governors

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
'The Five' react to Biden skirting responsibility on COVID-19 pandemic amid omicron surge Video

'The Five' react to Biden skirting responsibility on COVID-19 pandemic amid omicron surge

'The Five' panel react to Biden saying 'there is no federal solution' to COVID-19 pandemic, and calling for states to ramp up their efforts

President Biden’s administration continued to show its difficult relationship with the press on Monday.

Biden took calls from governors to discuss ongoing efforts to combat rising COVID-19 cases due to the new omicron variant. After speaking with the governors, Biden addressed White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients as to whether the governors had questions. 

BIDEN FLATLY DENIES REPORT HE REJECTED COVID TESTING BOOST MONTHS PRIOR TO HOLIDAY SURGE 

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 18: U.S. President Joe Biden walks away from the podium after delivering remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 18: U.S. President Joe Biden walks away from the podium after delivering remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I want to thank the governors for their partnership and I mean that sincerely. With that I will turn it back over to Jeff and I understand you guys might have some questions. Jeff?" Biden asked.

Zients then responded "Good. I think we are going to clear the press first," ushering the press pool out of the room.

Biden has frequently faced criticism for his response to the press. In several instances when he has not avoided reporter questions, he has implied that handlers determine when and who to call on during press events.

Zients’ instruction to clear the press adds to the long line of officials who have appeared to limit Biden’s exposure to the media.

Biden was later confronted by the press before leaving the White House on the claim that his administration rejected a plan by experts to boost holiday COVID testing rates. He responded "We didn’t reject it" in defiance of comments made during the governor conference.

"It is not enough. It’s clearly not enough. If I had - we - had known, we would have gone harder, quicker, if we could have," Biden said previously.

MIAMI BEACH MAYOR TELLS CNN THAT GOV. DESANTIS HAS DECIDED TO ‘CHAMPION’ NOT TAKING VACCINE 

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while joining the White House Covid-19 Response Team's call with the National Governors Association on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while joining the White House Covid-19 Response Team's call with the National Governors Association on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the conference with the governors, Biden spoke with a few GOP politicians who cautioned him against using federal solutions for state problems. Biden then agreed that there is "no federal solution" to the pandemic.

"There is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level," Biden responded.

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.