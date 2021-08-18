Biden faces intense backlash for avoiding questions on Afghanistan following address: 'Unmitigated disaster'

President Biden is facing a huge backlash for not taking any questions about the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan following his coronavirus address to reporters.

As the world is watching the panicked withdrawal of Americans from the Taliban-controlled country, Biden focused his remarks on promoting the booster shot for COVID vaccines and mask mandates for children at schools while scolding Republican governors who oppose his agenda.

However, the president shocked the nation as he walked away from reporters after he concluded his speech.

"Wait!!! Timeout!!!! Did @POTUS leave without taking questions again?!?!? This isn't incompetent leadership... This is no leadership!!!!" Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., exclaimed.

"Watching President Biden's COVID remarks (instead of on Afghanistan) and have concluded that each speech will result in a net-negative instead of net-positive with the public. Too programmed. Too packaged. Too awkward. Takes no questions again, which looks weak and cowardly," Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote.

"Oh my gosh he legitimately came out, talked for 15 minutes about a topic nobody is currently asking about, then leaves WITHOUT TAKING QUESTIONS. Unmitigated disaster," GOP strategist Matt Whitlock tweeted.

"Joe Biden again turns his back on Americans who want questions answered while he abandons Americans trapped by the Taliban. Shameful," Townhall.com editor Katie Pavlich reacted.

CNN political director David Chalian appeared to give Biden a backhanded compliment for his ability to walk away from the reporters.

"President Biden seems to be getting better at leaving the room without taking reporters' questions at precisely the moment he has many many questions to answer," Chalian tweeted.

Biden did, however, take questions about Afghanistan during an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, who asked the president if the withdrawal could have been "handled better in any way."

"No. I don’t think it could’ve been handled in a way that- we’re going to go back in hindsight and look but the idea that somehow there was a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens," Biden responded.