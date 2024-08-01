What did Kamala Harris know about Biden's cognitive state? Americans wonder if she had her 'own agenda'

Vice President Kamala Harris quickly became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president last month, but her rapid and coordinated ascendance has raised questions about what she knew about President Biden's cognitive state.

American voters in Houston and New York City spoke with Fox News Digital about their thoughts on Harris, whether she knew about Biden's cognitive condition and if they think Biden is up to the job with five months left in his presidency.

Biden stepped aside from seeking re-election last month under intense party pressure following a brutal debate performance in June that raised concerns over whether he could beat former President Trump.

Mari from New York City told Fox News Digital that Harris likely passed Biden "in the hall and could tell if he was a little off or not," but shrugged that it was acceptable to be "confidential and discreet about someone's health" even if they are the president.

"I think we need to move past this idea that one great man runs the country," he added. "I'm sure there's a large team that's going to be able to finish."

"I'm pretty sure she probably knew something," Shakira from Houston said of Harris, adding, "I feel like he can finish the race pretty strong, I feel like he's done a pretty good job."

Jkuzi from Detroit, Michigan, said he isn't sure if Harris is "ignorant to it [Biden's condition] or not," but the way he is acting makes him think she has her "own agenda."

Lee from Houston said Kamala "100% without question" knew Biden was not up to the job and argued he should not continue to be president, not just based on his condition, but "also just based on the past four years that we've all experienced. I don't think so."

Trevor in Houston said he didn't see how Harris would not know what was going on with Biden.

"I think everybody in the world kind of saw that if you actually paid attention, the fact she covered it up this whole time, that should be, definitely be a red flag for everyone to think about [when] voting for her," he said.

"I don't think he was up for the job two years ago, so I think he's definitely not up for the job now. His health has just been in total decline, and there's no way he is actually participating in every single thing a president should be at this time."

Alvin from Queens said that as his vice president, he would assume that Harris was informed of his decision to step down, which in turn ceded his power to her, but pointed out that campaign financials could also be a factor in the decision.

"I guess it's also like an issue of like campaigning as well, like the money donated to the Biden administration obviously can't go to somebody else if they run," he said. "He has, like what, four months left, might as well just finish the job."

Luke from New York City said if the administration kept things about Biden's health a secret, he would assume Harris would know, but added that whoever has been running the country "this whole time" will likely continue to do so until the January inauguration.

Hailey from Houston said she isn't sure what condition Biden has, but added it is clear the president is getting older.

"I think it would be impossible to work closely with somebody and not see that they have some sort of decline in health," she said. "I don't know if he's done any type of cognitive testing, so it's hard to say … You can only go off what his advisers and everyone are saying to the media about that. I don't know his exact health, so if they're saying he's OK to be president, then I have to go with their word."

George from New York told Fox News Digital that he thinks Biden is "functioning perfectly OK."

"I am older than he is," he said. "Today is my 87th birthday and I understand the problems of not remembering things at the right moment, but I think he still has good judgment."

In response to earlier outreach from Fox News Digital, the White House press office said that "health was not a factor" in Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

"He looks forward to finishing his term and delivering more historic results for the American people," the White House said in its statement.

Fox News' Melissa Rudy contributed to this report.