WH press sec mocked for linking inflation rise to spending bill, saying relief starts ‘early next year’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mocked Monday for how she touted Biden's American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act in response to questions about when Americans can expect relief from higher prices.

During the White House press briefing, Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence asked Jean-Pierre if she had a "timeline for when Americans can start feeling some economic pain relief."

"In regards to the Inflation Reduction Act, early next year they will see some of the pieces of that when you think about energy costs, when you think about the Medicare kind of benefits from that. So, we’ll see some movement on that early next year," she said, before claiming gas prices have gone down and over-the-counter hearing aids will help.

The reporter countered by noting that it has been about 18 months since gas prices began rising and inflation became apparent in other economic sectors.

"Well, 18 months ago, the president signed the American Rescue Plan more – back in April of 2021," she said, adding that it was "only Democrats" who voted to pass the massive spending bill and claiming it "helped the American people."

Responding to a clip of Jean-Pierre that connected 18 months of inflation to passage of the 18-month-old American Rescue Plan, Republican National Committee press secretary Emma Vaughn tweeted, "Ding, ding, ding!"

"She finally gets it," added Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

"Oh we remember, @PressSec," quipped Republican staffer Matt Whitlock while posting a chart showing inflation increasing with the passage of the American Recovery Act.

The rapid response director for the RNC Tommy Pigott further tweeted, "Sounds like cause and effect."

Oklahoma Republican Congressman Kevin Hern replied simply, "Exactly!"

Conservatives also pounced on Jean-Pierre saying the Inflation Reduction Act would not help until "early next year."

"The economy needs time to warm up," conservative commentator Chad Felix Green tweeted.

Donald Trump, Jr. wrote, "From the same lying hacks who brought you ‘inflation is transitory.’

"Enjoy the holidays, FOLKS," The Federalist columnist Eddie Scarry joked.

Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter remarked, "I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for your vote today."

"GOD SHES SO BAD AT THIS PLEASE REPLACE HER ALREADY," CRTV engagement director Jason Howerton exclaimed.

