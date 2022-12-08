Weingarten slammed for tweet highlighting Brittney Griner's race and sexuality after release: 'complete clown'

Twitter users called out teachers’ union boss Randi Weingarten for her reaction to the news that Brittney Griner was being released from Russian prison, which specifically mentioned that Griner was gay and Black.

While celebrating the news, the head of the American Federation of Teachers mentioned how Griner is a "gay, black woman," leaving many people scratching their heads as to why that description was necessary following the news of the release of the WNBA player.

The Biden administration negotiated the release of Griner from Russian prison in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout from U.S. custody. Some critics pointed out the proportionality of the deal, claiming that Bout was a notorious criminal seeking to kill American citizens when he was arrested and that U.S. could have sought more Americans freed in return for him.

Specifically, they criticized Biden for not securing the release of former U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan, who had been sentenced to a Russian prison for 16 years on espionage charges and whom the Biden administration initially wanted to include in the swap.

Weingarten responded Thursday morning to President Biden’s tweet touting the release of Griner. She exclaimed over Twitter, "What a great relief!!! Extraordinary news, a basketball star, but also a gay, black woman is released."

She added, "And yes of course we want other prisoners like Paul Whelan released."

Weingarten got slammed in the replies by users perplexed by her message.

Conservative commentator Jason Howerton responded, tweeting, "What a strange way to speak and think."

Defense of Freedom Institute spokesperson Angela Morabito tweeted, "WHAT. I guess Paul Whelan should try being a lesbian next time? This is unhinged."

Conservative radio host Tony Bruno took the opportunity to dunk on Weingarten over problems with the education system. He tweeted, "'Of course' Hey Randi, have you taken a look at the disaster you've caused in our schools as Portland teachers are abandoning your fascist union? #Hack."

American Federation for Children senior fellow Corey DeAngelis asked, "is this a parody account[?]"

Author and New York Post columnist Douglas Murray swiped at Weingarten’s role as head of the American Federation of Teachers, tweeting, "If only the head of the American Federation of Teachers showed as much interest in the education of America’s children."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha remarked, "The mindset of the head of the country’s largest teacher’s union in less than 280 characters…"

Conservative pundit Dana Loesch called Weingarten a "complete clown."

Republican operative Matt Whitlock described the union boss’s remark as "an incredibly telling tweet about how some on the left weigh the value of certain prisoners against others."

And Seattle radio host Jason Rantz provided his interpretation of the tweet, writing, "What a remarkably odd tweet. They only wanted her released because she’s gay and black and a basketball player, but the white dude who is a marine veteran? ‘I mean, sure, we’d like him released too, I guess. Maybe. I dunno. Whatever.'"