Maher attempting 'intervention' as Democrats 'unite against traditional, working-class Americans': Watters

Bill Maher is attempting an "intervention" with his Democratic Party, as the left-wing comedian sees "woke-ism" alienate much of its traditional base, host Jesse Watters said Thursday on "The Five".

Like the rest of the nation, "The Real Time" host saw Republican gains in this month's election in his home state of New Jersey and Glenn Youngkin's victory in the Virginia governor's race as a sign of bad things to come for Democrats in next year's midterm elections.

Watters said Maher's interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo Wednesday proved he is trying in good faith to save the Democratic Party from another red wave in the 2022 midterms when Senate seats in key swing states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Georgia, as well as the entire House of Representatives are up for grabs.

The "Watters' World" host further suggested Democrats take a page from President Clinton, who moderated after the Democratic Party was upended by Newt Gingrich's "Republican Revolution" of 1994.

"This is an intervention. And it’s good. Because the left has lost the plot," Watters said.

"You had Martin Luther King's color-blind society. That’s what we were all aspiring to until the share of the White vote [in the Democratic Party] started to decrease and all of the coastal college-educated liberals took over social media."

"They figured ‘why don’t we unite all of the authorities in the country against traditional White working Americans and if you do that, you can win the national popular vote.'"

That strategy, Watters said, simply "p---ed everybody off, [including] millions of normal people and now it's starting [to do so to] normal Democrats."

"The Democrats need to do this – what did Clinton say? It’s the economy, stupid, and I feel your pain – not ‘it’s the climate, stupid.’"

Host Greg Gutfeld added that Maher is key because he is a prominent figure inside the establishment "bubble" and more effective than people like himself or his "Five" co-hosts at getting the message across to the left-wing.

"He’s doing a heroic deed. He’s taking what we say on ‘The Five’ and dragging it into to his world and forcing them to hear our common sense," Gutfeld said.

The "Gutfeld!" host added that Maher is gradually being joined by other left-wing or establishment figures like journalist Glenn Greenwald and Rolling Stone contributing editor Matt Taibbi.

Host Geraldo Rivera echoed some of Gutfeld's sentiments, adding that Maher is very "perceptive" of the political landscape, but joked that the comedian has yet to settle a wager with him over the veracity of the allegations in the Trump-Russia investigation.