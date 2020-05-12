Jesse Watters knocks CDC Director Redfield as 'poor communicator' after Senate coronavirus hearing

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said Tuesday that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield "doesn't inspire confidence" after he and other members of President Trump's coronavirus task force testified at a Senate committee hearing.

"I was disappointed with the CDC director, this guy, Redfield," said Watters, who described the Georgetown-educated virologist as a "poor communicator" who "doesn't look charged-up."

"He doesn't inspire confidence -- he is not clear," Watters said. "There is something about this guy I do not like. I can't put my finger on it."

Watters also criticized Redfield's relative lack of visibility throughout the pandemic, alleging he has not been "front-and-center" enough in his professional capacity.

RED HAT DISAPPEARS FROM CDC DIRECTOR'S BOOKSHELF DURING REMOTE HEARING

Watters also agreed with co-host Dana Perino, who pointed out that Democrats on the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee expressed outrage at the federal government's response to the pandemic while demanding "more government" as a solution to the crisis.

"I watch this entire hearing and it's frustrating because they have set this trap with tests," said Watters, who compared committee Democrats to football fans who praise a quarterback for having a high completion percentage on relatively few pass attempts -- as opposed to a quarterback with a slightly lower completion percentage but far more attempts.

"Don't fall into that trap," Watters warned before adding, "I do agree testing needs to get better."

Earlier Tuesday, a small controversy flared up when a red hat disappeared from a shelf behind Redfield while he was testifying via video conference. A CDC spokesperson later said the hat was not one of the Trump campaign's '"Make America Great Again" hats, but one from Denison University in Ohio.