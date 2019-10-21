Watch: County music star John Rich does perfect impersonation of President Trump

Country music star John Rich, of Big & Rich, revealed his impersonation of President Donald Trump on Fox Nation's "Nuff Said with Tyrus."

Rich described filming an episode of the reality TV show "Celebrity Apprentice," hosted by the future president.

"I remember the first time I sat down in the boardroom and they are getting the lights adjusted... and the camera guy goes 'John, would you mind just tilting your hat back?' and I said 'No, I'll just look up... when he talks to me,'" Rich told Fox Nation.

The crew insisted that he tip his hat back so that the brim would not cast a shadow over his face, he recalled, then Trump intervened.

"Donald Trump is sitting there -- looking around and he goes 'I think the guy pretty much knows how to wear his hat at this point,'" said Rich in his best Trump voice.

"You should not do impersonations unless you can do them correctly," Tyrus warned before saying, "It's solid. The mannerisms. I'll give it to you -- it's solid."

Rich and Tyrus also discussed serious topics, like the lessons that Rich learned growing up poor.

"I watched my dad do whatever it takes," said Rich.

Tyrus asked him: "Was there a point in your life where you're like 'It's got to get better than this?' Was there food always on the table?"

Rich said he never felt deprived, and that his father made sure to provide enough for his family.

"My dad is a preacher... There was no money in preaching. He preached because that is what he was called to do and that's what his passion was," recalled Rich. "But just because you live in a double-wide trailer doesn't mean that you don't cut your grass and wash and wax your cars... You take pride in what you do have."

"We didn't miss meals because was a [bank] nightwatchman... he sold cars at the Nissan dealership, he mowed people's grass, he gave guitar lessons every Friday and Saturday night. He did anything and everything he had to do to make sure nobody missed a meal, and we got to go to school--and you might have used shoes, but they ain't that used, and they're cool."

