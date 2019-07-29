Al Sharpton dismisses heckler, calls him 'Trump's agent' during news conference

MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton had a combative exchange with a heckler on Monday, calling the unidentified man an "agent" of President Trump.

Sharpton was en route to Baltimore when he was slammed by Trump as a "conman" and "troublemaker." The Baptist minister and National Action Network founder responded by referring to the president a "racism peddler" on MSNBC and claiming he likes to "make trouble for bigots."

During his press conference, Sharpton continued his attacks on the president while defending Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md, calling Trump's tweets "bigotted and racist."

"He attacks everybody. I know Donald Trump. He's not mature enough to take criticism and he can't help it," Sharpton said. "He's like a child, somebody says something, he reacts. He's thin-skinned and not really matured that well, but he has a particular venom for blacks and people of color."

However, while giving his remarks, a heckler chimed in, referring to Sharpton as a "phony."

"That's right, thank you Mr. Trump's agent," Sharpton reacted. "We were told there's a group of Trump folks that we know who they are, they were supposed to be here."

It is unclear what the heckler said to Sharpton.

Sharpton has been defended by several 2020 Democratic candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.