Washington Post top editor Marty Baron to retire: ‘I feel ready to move on’

Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron announced on Tuesday that he will retire at the end of February.

The "Democracy Dies in Darkness" paper, owned by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, has been praised by many throughout Baron’s tenure, although conservatives often feel the paper favors Democrats and liberal ideology.

Baron, 66, informed staffers of his decision in a memo that was quickly shared by the paper.

"Almost two years ago, I told department heads that I was committed to staying at The Post though the presidential election. I left open what might happen beyond that. Today I am letting you know that I will retire on February 28," Baron wrote before listing some of the biggest stories that have occurred during his career.

Baron, who was famously played by Liev Schreiber in the 2015 blockbuster film "Spotlight" about the Boston Globe’s investigation into the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal, feels he is ready to "move on" with his life and step away from the paper.

"The experience has been deeply meaningful, enriched by colleagues who made me a better professional and a better person," Baron wrote. "At age 66, I feel ready to move on."

Many journalism industry professionals rushed to Twitter to express sadness that Baron would exit the paper, but he won’t be missed by everyone.

"Under Baron’s direction, the Post went from a liberal paper to a leftist, pro-Democrat newsletter," Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor told Fox News.

"The paper devoted every effort to undermining the Trump administration. Early in Trump’s term, the paper changed its slogan to ‘Democracy Dies In Darkness,’ showing to the world that the Post didn’t intend to give Trump an even shake. And it never did. There were anti-Trump and anti-conservative stories in nearly every section," Gainor said. "According to the Post’s own website, there are more than 2,000 stories pursuing the false narrative combining Russian collusion and President Donald Trump."

Baron had previously been the top editor for the Boston Globe and held positions at the New York Times, Los Angeles Times and Miami Herald. The Washington Post won 10 Pulitzer Prizes since Baron took over in 2013.

The paper recently removed an unflattering tidbit about Vice President Kamala Harris from a 2019 feature and republished a new version of the story that is friendlier to the Democratic media darling -- but eventually restored a link to the original after widespread backlash. Earlier this year, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., blasted the Post, accusing Baron’s paper of "printing outright lies" and falsely painting Antifa violence outside his home as a peaceful vigil.

Last month, the Post was accused of publishing a carton "straight from anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda" that depicted Republican lawmakers as rats.

The Post did not name a successor but is expected to consider internal candidates, along with top editors from other news organizations.