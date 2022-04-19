Expand / Collapse search
Washington Post slams Biden’s failed promise to Ukrainian refugees: ‘Embarrassment' to America

The board called the White House's actions 'woefully lacking'

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
US sending Ukraine more military equipment Video

Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis discusses how Russian forces are beginning an offensive in the Donbas region and how the Ukrainians might fare in the fight on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

The liberal Washington Post rebuked President Biden’s failure to deliver on his pledge to bring in as many as 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn country as an "embarrassment to the country."

"The galling disconnect between President Biden’s ringing words and the reality facing desperate Ukrainians trying to make their way here is an embarrassment to this country," the editorial board wrote in a scathing editorial published Tuesday.

Ukraine supporters chant "Stop the war" outside the White House

Ukraine supporters chant "Stop the war" outside the White House (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged President Biden to come visit Ukraine this week, but the White House has repeatedly confirmed they have no plans to send the president.

The Biden administration has been criticized for sending mixed messages on delivering needed aid to Ukraine.

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST SUGGESTS BIDEN SHOULD ALLOW MORE IMMIGRANTS INTO US TO FIX RISING INFLATION

The Post also expressed frustration at the lack of an organized, systematic plan to helping refugees.

"Even as the White House pledges to formulate an ‘expedited process’ by which Ukrainians fleeing the war may seek to enter the United States, in real life there are no processes or procedures that would permit them to do so," they wrote, adding that refugees "don't have years to wait."

Ukrainians who are seeking asylum  in the United States stand with their belongings at a makeshift encampment near the U.S.-Mexico border as the sun rises, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on April 6, 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico. 

Ukrainians who are seeking asylum  in the United States stand with their belongings at a makeshift encampment near the U.S.-Mexico border as the sun rises, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on April 6, 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico.  (Mario Tama/getty)

Reporting that some Ukrainian refugees have had more success entering through the southern border, the paper slammed the White House's "willy-nilly approach."

"But a willy-nilly approach to waving in Ukrainians who somehow presented themselves at the border is no substitute for a systematic procedure to resettle refugees already uprooted and, in many cases, traumatized by war," the editorial board chided.

WASHINGTON POST FACT-CHECKER DECLINES TO GIVE BIDEN ‘PINOCCHIOS’ FOR BLAMING 70% OF INFLATION ON PUTIN

However, the left-leaning paper wouldn’t entirely blame the Biden administration for the dysfunctional system. 

"In fact, the decision to admit Ukrainian refugees, and the refugees themselves, are running headlong into U.S. immigration dysfunction," the board wrote, before accusing the previous administration for causing a severe backlog.

"And the nation’s infrastructure for resettling refugees was gutted by the Trump administration, whose distaste for immigrants generally was manifest. That means many Ukrainians who make it here will grapple with a chaotic non-system for finding a job, learning English and navigating a new life in an unfamiliar community," they complained.

President Joe Biden announces the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

President Joe Biden announces the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. (Reuters)

The paper’s short but pointed rebuke of Biden ended by reminding the president of his comments promising to help European countries shoulder the burden of incoming refugees. But they said, "so far" that follow-through "has been woefully lacking."

President Biden continued to blame record high inflation and gas prices on Vladimir Putin, in a speech in New Hampshire today. 

However, the president's approval numbers continue to fall, reaching the lowest level for his entire presidency, according to a Quinnipiac poll published last week.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kristine.parks@fox.com.