Washington Post scolded for ‘normalizing pedophiles’ in glowing review of a play about sexual predators

The Washington Post was roasted over the weekend for publishing a glowing review of a "play about pedophiles" that critics believe downplays sexual abuse and attempts to normalize pedophilia.

The piece by Washington Post chief drama critic Peter Marks, "‘Downstate’ is a play about pedophiles. It’s also brilliant," was first published on Nov. 23 but had generated backlash on Sunday when shared by the paper’s Twitter account.

"Take a deep breath and try to ruminate calmly on the position playwright Bruce Norris takes in his scintillating new play, ‘Downstate’: that the punishments inflicted on some pedophiles are so harsh and unrelenting as to be inhumane. Are you still reading? It’s almost impossible to broad-brush the perspective at the heart of this impeccably acted drama without sounding as if one is advocating some extraordinary level of consideration for individuals who have committed unspeakable crimes," Marks wrote.

WAPO'S TAYLOR LORENZ DEFENDS CHINA'S 'ZERO-COVID' POLICY WHILE BLAMING US FOR KILLING 'MILLIONS' BY REOPENING

"And yet Norris proposes a variation on this proposition at off-Broadway’s Playwrights Horizons: He is questioning what degree of compassion should society fairly hold out to those who have served their time for sexual abuse, assault or rape," Marks continued before explaining that the play is about four sexual predators living together in a group home is "one of the best theater evenings of the year."

The Post drama critic notes "the predators who’ve completed their prison terms are depicted not as monsters but rather as complicated, troubled souls," and wrote that the audience will learn what each pedophile has done. He also wrote that the "most disagreeable character" is one of the victims of pedophilia.

"[W]e are in effect asked to judge for ourselves what magnitude of ongoing torment each deserves. It develops here as an agonizing moral question, one that our retributive correctional culture would rather not have to debate," Marks wrote.

"Some theatergoers no doubt will resent that Norris chose to illuminate this delicate subject in a nuanced way that doesn’t jibe with their own undiluted revulsion. If you suspect you are one of these people, ‘Downstate’ is not for you. For many others, it will be a stunning demonstration of the power of narrative art to tackle a taboo, to compel us to look at a controversial topic from novel perspectives," he continued. "’Downstate’ is proof positive that you can love a play that turns you inside out."

BALENCIAGA APOLOGIZES FOR CHILD ABUSE THEMES IN DUAL PHOTO SHOOTS

The Post was swiftly criticized for "normalizing pedophilia," which has been a hot-button issue in recent weeks amid fashion company Balenciaga apologizing after coming under fire for child-abuse themed ad campaign.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe responded, "They are really going to try to normalize this, aren’t they? Straight up evil. Protect the kids."

"The upside world we live in currently is madness. Pedophilia is morally wrong. Normalizing this is not acceptable," another critic tweeted.

Many questioned if it was a legitimate article, while some called for Elon Musk to vanish if from Twitter.

TAYLOR LORENZ RIPS ELON MUSK ON BBC: HE HAS MADE TWITTER A 'DISASTER’

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many others scolded the Washington Post over the review: