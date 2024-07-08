Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Washington Post readers urge Jill Biden to tell Joe to withdraw from race

One reader said that President Biden is not a 'toddler to pacify'

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Biden campaign shuts down reports over a 'succession plan' underway: Madeleine Rivera Video

Biden campaign shuts down reports over a 'succession plan' underway: Madeleine Rivera

Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss President Biden's upcoming 'aggressive travel schedule' amid outcry over his candidacy.

Washington Post readers sent letters to First Lady Jill Biden in an attempt to convince her to prevail upon her husband and tell him to withdraw from the race. 

Readers from Pennsylvania, New York, Washington and other states urged Jill Biden to tell her husband to withdraw from the presidential race after his shaky debate performance in letters published Friday

"We turn to you, Ms. Biden, with our request to urge your husband to end his campaign for the presidency," readers and self-described "Democratic women" from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wrote in a letter to The Post. 

MEDIA FIGURES SHOCKED AT BIDEN'S 'BAD' DEBATE PERFORMANCE: 'TOTAL AND COMPLETE DISASTER'

Joe and Jill Biden speak at podium

Washington Post readers sent letters to First Lady Jill Biden in an attempt to convince her to prevail upon her husband and tell him to withdraw from the race.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"It is time for the younger generation to take charge in a manner that will stop Mr. Trump in his tracks and build on your husband’s legacy rather than allow it to be destroyed," the Philadelphia readers wrote. 

One reader, Richard Young, from Lexington, New York, told Jill Biden that he agreed with 72% of registered voters that told CBS that the president is no longer mentally fit to serve as president. 

"If it’s true that you have more influence on him than anyone, I implore you to coax him to drop out now, while he’s still able to do so with dignity," Young wrote. "Encouraging him to ‘get back up’ after being ‘knocked down’ surely appeals to his impulses to ‘fight.’ But it is only going to prolong the abuse he will suffer." 

Another reader, Robin Marquis, of Alexandria, said that she has "lost all respect for Jill Biden." 

BIDEN'S 'DISASTER' DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPARKS MEDIA MELTDOWN, CALLS FOR HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM 2024 RACE

Joe and Jill Biden in East Hampton

Two readers from Washington, Chris and Carole Kerns, told Jill Biden to "persuade President Biden to immediately forgo his campaign and release his delegates." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"The president is not a toddler to pacify," Marquis wrote. "He should not be protected nor surrounded by folks who are unwilling to tell him the truth. Ms. Biden needs to step up and have that tough conversation. I am sure she has the power to influence his decision. There is no shame in facing the truth. It just takes courage."

Two readers from Washington, Chris and Carole Kerns, told Jill Biden to "persuade President Biden to immediately forgo his campaign and release his delegates."

"If he stays in the race, his legacy will be irreparably tarnished and our future as a nation will be at risk," they wrote. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.