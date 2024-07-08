Washington Post readers urge Jill Biden to tell Joe to withdraw from race

Washington Post readers sent letters to First Lady Jill Biden in an attempt to convince her to prevail upon her husband and tell him to withdraw from the race.

Readers from Pennsylvania, New York, Washington and other states urged Jill Biden to tell her husband to withdraw from the presidential race after his shaky debate performance in letters published Friday.

"We turn to you, Ms. Biden, with our request to urge your husband to end his campaign for the presidency," readers and self-described "Democratic women" from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wrote in a letter to The Post.

"It is time for the younger generation to take charge in a manner that will stop Mr. Trump in his tracks and build on your husband’s legacy rather than allow it to be destroyed," the Philadelphia readers wrote.

One reader, Richard Young, from Lexington, New York, told Jill Biden that he agreed with 72% of registered voters that told CBS that the president is no longer mentally fit to serve as president.

"If it’s true that you have more influence on him than anyone, I implore you to coax him to drop out now, while he’s still able to do so with dignity," Young wrote. "Encouraging him to ‘get back up’ after being ‘knocked down’ surely appeals to his impulses to ‘fight.’ But it is only going to prolong the abuse he will suffer."

Another reader, Robin Marquis, of Alexandria, said that she has "lost all respect for Jill Biden."

"The president is not a toddler to pacify," Marquis wrote. "He should not be protected nor surrounded by folks who are unwilling to tell him the truth. Ms. Biden needs to step up and have that tough conversation. I am sure she has the power to influence his decision. There is no shame in facing the truth. It just takes courage."

Two readers from Washington, Chris and Carole Kerns, told Jill Biden to "persuade President Biden to immediately forgo his campaign and release his delegates."

"If he stays in the race, his legacy will be irreparably tarnished and our future as a nation will be at risk," they wrote.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.