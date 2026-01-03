Expand / Collapse search
Washington Post praises Trump's Venezuela operation as 'unquestionable tactical success'

The editorial board's surprising endorsement contrasts sharply with New York Times criticism of Maduro capture

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
The Washington Post editorial board praised President Donald Trump's military operation in Venezuela as an "unquestionable tactical success" in an editorial Saturday.

"President Donald Trump’s decision to capture [Maduro] on Saturday is one of the boldest moves a president has made in years, and the operation was an unquestionable tactical success," the board wrote.

The editorial was titled, "Justice in Venezuela." 

"The next step is ensuring that this triumph sets Venezuela up for stability rather than chaos," the piece continued.

The editorial board noted the success proved America's military and intelligence capabilities remain "second to none," adding, "This is a major victory for American interests…

US CAPTURE OF MADURO CHAMPIONED, CONDEMNED ACROSS WORLD STAGE AFTER SURGICAL VENEZUELA STRIKES

People celebrating with an American flag

Venezuelans celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Jan. 3. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

"Maduro’s removal also sends an important message to tinpot dictators in Latin America and the world: Trump follows through," the board wrote. "President Joe Biden offered sanctions relief to Venezuela, and Maduro responded to that show of weakness by stealing an election."

The paper assessed, "Trump offered Maduro several off-ramps. He could have retired and lived a luxury lifestyle in Moscow or Minsk. Instead, he will probably die in prison. It’s an all-time miscalculation." 

The editorial board discussed the potential outcomes that could arise from the leadership gap and the legal questions surrounding the president's actions without seeking congressional approval.

"There are also legitimate legal questions about the operation, though Maduro was viewed as a criminal by both Trump and Biden, who raised the reward to $25 million for information leading to his arrest," the board wrote.

"Sen. Mike Lee said Secretary of State Marco Rubio called him Saturday to say that Trump had the right to act as commander-in-chief. No doubt this debate will continue, and it’s good for democratic hygiene to scrutinize the decision."

By contrast, The New York Times editorial board criticized the operation as "illegal and unwise" in a Saturday piece.

FROM BUS DRIVER TO DICTATOR: NICOLÁS MADURO’S RISE AND FALL IN VENEZUELA

Smoke rising from a building

Smoke rises from Fort Tiuna, the main military garrison in Caracas, Venezuela, after multiple explosions were heard and aircraft swept through the area, Saturday, Jan. 3. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

"Mr. Trump has not yet offered a coherent explanation for his actions in Venezuela. He is pushing our country toward an international crisis without valid reasons," the outlet wrote.

"If Mr. Trump wants to argue otherwise, the Constitution spells out what he must do: Go to Congress. Without congressional approval, his actions violate U.S. law."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

U.S. military forces launched a large-scale military operation in Caracas, Venezuela, early Saturday, with special forces seizing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in the process.

Maduro arrest ‘long time coming,’ Bret Baier says Video

There is a pending 2020 indictment of Maduro in the Southern District of New York, where he is expected to be taken to face prosecution.

The move largely drew backing from Republican lawmakers but scrutiny from Democrats.

Fox News' Jonathan Turley contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

