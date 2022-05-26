Washington Post editorial board admits high Georgia voter turnout ‘assuaging fears’ about 'restrictive' law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board admitted Wednesday that high voter turnout in Georgia's primaries this week assuaged "fears" about the state's "restrictive election law."

"Tuesday’s Georgia primaries attracted a notably large turnout, suggesting voters were motivated to reject the election deniers — and also assuaging fears about the state’s new, more restrictive election law," the board said.

Georgia's primaries saw high voter turnout on Tuesday after the state implemented the Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021, which was likened to "Jim Crow in the 21st Century" by President Biden and others.

The Washington Post editorial board praised the winners of two Republican primaries, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, "for their refusal to join [Trump's] malign effort to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results." Both incumbent candidates were challenged by Trump-backed contenders, former Senator David Perdue and current Rep. Jody Hice, respectively.

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE RAFFENSPERGER SAYS MEDIA ‘SHOWED THEIR BIAS’ ON STATE VOTING LAW, DEFENDS RECORD

"Yet Tuesday's results do not mean that the nation's democratic system is out of danger," the authors wrote.

The board criticized Colorado and Michigan Republicans for their choices for secretaries of state. The authors also noted Doug Mastriano's victory in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial primary, saying he is one of the "most aggressive election deniers in line to lead a major swing state."

"So there remains a hard core of Republicans willing to use the levers of power in ways that could be fatal to the country’s democratic system. That is why, despite the fact that sanity prevailed in Georgia, Congress must revamp the Electoral Count Act and bolster the nation’s infrastructure of democracy," they concluded.

WASHINGTON POST ADMITS 'VOTING IS SURGING IN GEORGIA' DESPITE PREVIOUS REPORTS, CLAIMS ABOUT VOTER SUPPRESSION

A Washington Post report from Saturday highlighted the news of high voter turnout, saying "after three weeks of early voting ahead of Tuesday's primary, record-breaking turnout is undercutting predictions that the Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021 would lead to a fall off in voting."

Previous reports from the outlet said that the election law passed in 2021 would make it more difficult to vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden said several times the Georgia voting law was "Jim Crow 2.0."

On May 18, Raffensperger responded to the high voter turnout, saying that it was a "testament to the security of the voting system and the hard work of our county election officials."