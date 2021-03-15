Washington Post warns Biden facing 'political threat' from 'border upheaval'

The Washington Post is the latest mainstream media outlet to sound the alarm on the ongoing crisis at the southern border, telling readers that President Biden may face political consequences as a result.

While the White House continues to resist describing the wave of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. as a "crisis," the Post published a report Monday with the headline, "Biden faces growing political threat from border upheaval."

The report cited Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, whose district borders Mexico and has been a staunch critic of the Biden administration's handling of the situation.

"His people need to do a better job of listening to those of us who have done this before," Cuellar told the Post.

The paper then outlined the concerns Biden should expect from both sides of the aisle as the crisis continues.

"Centrist Democrats are nervous about attacks casting them as soft on border security. Liberals and immigration activists are sounding alarms about how migrants are treated. And Republicans are increasingly laying the groundwork for immigration-centric attacks in the midterm elections," the Post reported.

"The Republicans will turn around and use this for a political weapon against Democrats — that we’re weak on the border, we’re not doing enough, we’re letting everybody in," Cuellar explained to the Post. "I’ve been warning the party and the administration: Don’t let this get out of hand, because all you’re going to do is you’re going to give Republicans an issue."

The Post also warned that voters may not be convinced that former President Donald Trump should be blamed for the current crisis, as White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested Monday.

"The president is receiving high marks from most Americans for his efforts to curtail the coronavirus pandemic, including a sweeping $1.9 trillion relief bill," the article continued. "That has left Republicans scrambling to find a potent issue as they seek to retake the House and Senate in 2022. Many Republicans believe immigration may be that topic."