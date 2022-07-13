WaPo reporter: Delaying Biden's climate bill could have 'fatal, permanent and global' effects, blame Manchin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., holding back on climate change bills could prove to be "fatal" and represents a "worst case scenario for climate," Washington Post reporter Jeff Stein claimed on Wednesday.

Stein co-authored a piece revealing that the Biden administration is looking into compromising with Manchin on passing a climate change bill. In exchange for Manchin’s vote, President Biden has reportedly suggested greenlighting more oil and drilling projects, including a pipeline in West Virginia.

Stein elaborated on the piece on his Twitter account later in the day.

"So, the White House is willing to give Manchin approval for fossil fuel projects (a 300 mile gas pipeline in WV, eg, drilling in Alaska) – IF it means he votes yes on a big climate/energy package w/ lots of renewable $, solar & wind etc," Stein tweeted.

However, Stein emphasized that Manchin could still back out of the negotiations, leaving President Biden in a tough spot among climate change advocates.

"But Manchin has not told WH that he'd make this deal 1-1. He’s just saying he really wants it as part of a broader push," he wrote. "That makes the WH nervous. They do not want 2 greenlight oil/gas sites – only for Manchin to THEN block bill w/ renewables $… Worst case scenario for climate."

Stein then added his opinion, claiming that a possible compromise between Manchin and the Biden administration would require "a leap of faith."

"So this is a vexing impasse. Remarkably, both sides have a similar outcome my reporting suggests it seems they’d be happy to get to: Approve oil/gas projects + Dem climate bill But that requires a leap of faith. Is the trust b/w Manchin & the WH there?" Stein asked.

"While we wait, the planet is warming catastrophically. The consequences of failure are fatal, permanent, and global," Stein closed.

Although the Washington Post article on the subject did not condemn the negotiations, Stein and his co-author Anna Phillips highlighted how "wary" Manchin makes the Biden administration.

"But as they weigh this trade-off, Biden officials are wary of approving these projects only to then lose Manchin’s vote on the climate and energy deal anyway. Manchin is known for refusing to be pinned down, leaving administration officials wondering what he wants, and he has used his power in an evenly divided Senate to block his party’s goals. Negotiations between Biden and the West Virginia senator have repeatedly broken down over the past year," the article read.

Manchin previously criticized his party’s focus on climate change and has frequently spoken out against major Democrat legislation including Biden’s Build Back Better plan and efforts to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

Liberal media outlets have since attacked Manchin for going against his party's interests, in stark contrast to Republican politicians who do the same.