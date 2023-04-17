Wall Street Journal reporter imprisoned in Russia says he’s ‘not losing hope’ in handwritten letter to family

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia since last month, told his parents he’s "not losing hope" in a handwritten letter that indicated he hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

"I want to say that I am not losing hope," Gershkovich wrote in a letter dated April 5 that was published by the WSJ and showed off self-deprecating humor and teasing about his mother’s cooking.

"I read. I exercise. And I am trying to write. Maybe, finally, I am going to write something good," Gershkovich wrote. "Mom, you unfortunately, for better or worse, prepared me well for jail food. In the morning, for breakfast, they give us hot creamed wheat, oatmeal cereal or wheat gruel. I am remembering my childhood."

Gershkovich’s family received the letter on Friday, according to the WSJ. It was the first direct contact they had had since his arrest.

"I love you very-very much and hug you tightly. I received your words of support from the lawyers yesterday. Thank you very much. Until we meet soon," Gershkovich also wrote, according to the WSJ.

The 31-year-old Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg on March 29 and charged with espionage on the heels of a story about Russia’s crumbling economy amid its war against Ukraine. The WSJ has firmly dismissed any notion that he was doing anything but his job. Known for his on-the-ground journalism and praised by his colleagues for his talent and generosity, Gershkovich's case has captured global attention.

Gershkovich, who speaks fluent Russian and penned the handwritten letter in the language, is a first-generation American raised in New Jersey whose parents came to the U.S. from the former Soviet Union. The U.S. has officially declared him "wrongly detained" and has said it is working tirelessly to secure his release; he faces near-certain conviction and a lengthy prison sentence in a closed Russian court.

Gershkovich’s family recently said he believed it was "his duty" to report on the Russian people despite the risks of being in the authoritarian country.

"I know that he felt like it was his duty to report, you know. He loves Russian people," Gershkovich’s mother, Ella Milman, told the Wall Street Journal during an interview released on Friday.

Gershkovich’s father, Mikhail Gershkovich, added, "He still does." His mother agreed, "He still does, yes."

Milman told the WSJ that news of her son’s arrest reminded them of the oppressive regime they left for America long ago.

"It was just like, crushing, totally crushing. That experience all came back from the Soviet Union," she said, adding that the letter brought "great joy."

"These are my son’s words, not someone else telling me," Milman told the WSJ. "And his spirit is shining."

