Vox writer tells parents to ‘worry’ about not letting their kids transition

Vox’s Emily St. James suggested on Thursday that parents should "stop worrying about what happens if we let kids transition" and instead "worry about what happens if we don’t."

As conversation heats up over hospitals providing gender transitional treatment to minors, St. James insisted that transitioning kids should be considered a necessity rather than a controversy.

"Parents have been receiving an onslaught of messages about what could go wrong if their child was to transition; they’ve rarely been asked to consider what could go wrong if they weren’t able to. We are running, in real time, an experiment on what happens when you don’t accept trans kids," she wrote in an article titled, "What’s so scary about a transgender child?"

St. James also argued that the conversation around transgender kids is "fundamentally broken" because it focuses too much on "potential regret" rath than "the social, physical, emotional, and psychological costs of not transitioning."

"What might happen if, in this conversation, we centered the voices of those whom it’s actually about? As a society, we struggle to listen to children when they tell us what they need. This problem extends beyond trans kids to queer kids of all stripes, to children who tell us about abuse in their homes, to even the archetypal son who wants to play music when his dad wants him to play football. We claim to prioritize children, but we actually prioritize the idea of them, an imagined ideal that allows them as little autonomy as possible," St. James wrote.

The article faced backlash on Twitter for promoting what some called an "evil" agenda.

"People talk about percentages all the time. ‘It’s only ___ % of the country’ and things like that. That doesn’t matter. It’s not that some hag at Vox thinks like this. She doesn’t matter. It’s that all the leadership of our cultural institutions do. We are led by demons," talk show host Jesse Kelly wrote.

"These people are evil," The Federalist writer Anna James Zeigler tweeted.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller wrote, "This thing isn't happening and it's fine if it happens and in fact you should be in favor of this thing that isn't happening."

Heritage Foundation research fellow Delano Squires wrote, "No one can ‘transition’ from one sex to the other. You can change appearance and terms, but a male will NEVER become female (or vice versa). Pumping kids full of chemicals and chopping up their bodies won’t address their underlying mental health needs. This madness needs to end."

"That experiment has been going on from the beginning of humanity til around 2015. The conclusion? The vast majority of gender confused kids grow out of it and most become happy gay adults. Only a very few persist into adulthood where they have the option to transition then," right-wing commentator Chad Felix Greene wrote.

"This is such a ludicrous statement. All of human history shows us what happens when you don’t ‘transition’ kids. They grow up. The actual barbaric experiment is stopping puberty & butchering the sexual organs of kids with mental health issues. Anyone who supports it evil," conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted.

Although St. James claimed that parents shouldn’t worry about kids taking part in gender transition treatments, various children’s hospitals have come under fire for allegedly offering chemical and medical treatments for minors.