Vox journalist panned for his flawed logic while trying to fact-check Trump

A Vox journalist was widely panned for his flawed logic in an attempt to fact-check President Trump.

Aaron Rupar, who is known on Twitter for sharing unflattering clips of Trump with oftentimes misleading descriptions, mocked the president for remarks he made at the Owens & Minor facility in Allentown Pennsylvania where he spoke about how he never lost anyone he knew to the "flu" in comparison to the deaths from the coronavirus.

"You can say what you want about the flu, but I've never lost anybody to the flu that I knew," Trump said. "I mean, I've had people, friends, they've had the flu and they're sick, they don't feel good. And you call up -- 'How you doing?' Three days, two days, a week later they're fine. Nobody's ever said they've died. But I've lost five people that I know, two people that were very good friends of mine."

WASHINGTON POST'S JENNIFER RUBIN MOCKED FOR REPEATEDLY CLAIMING 'THE WALLS ARE CLOSING IN' ON TRUMP

Rupar shared the clip and made his own observation.

"Here's Trump saying today in Pennsylvania that 'I've never lost anybody to the flu that I knew.' Trump's own grandfather died from the flu in 1918!" Rupar exclaimed.

However, critics also made the observation that Trump was born in 1946, over two decades after his grandfather passed away from the flu.

"Trump was born in 1946 so it seems unlikely he knew his grandfather when he died in 1918..." writer AG Hamilton reacted.

MSNBC'S ANDREA MITCHELL ASKS THOSE SOUNDING ALARM ON FLYNN UNMASKING TO 'STOP TRYING TO GASLIGHT US'

"Uh, see if you can spot the *minor* flaw in this gotcha," Washington Free Beacon's Alex Griswold mocked Rupar.

"If his grandfather died in 1918, how well did he know him?" Washington Times reporter Mike Glenn asked.

"Well, to be fair, they never met," Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo acknowledged.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP