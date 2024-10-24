Voters at Atlanta barbershop not sold on VP Harris' economic pitch: 'I don't need a handout'

With early voting underway in several states as Election Day closes in, Vice President Harris and former President Trump are making their final pitch to voters in critical swing states like Georgia.

Many Black men, however, remain torn about the 2024 race, particularly when it comes to the candidates' personalities and top issues like the economy.

"Kamala hasn't presented a plan yet on what she's going to do. All she's talked about is what she's going to give people," a voter at FADEOLOGIST 3 barbershop in the Atlanta area told "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones. "She's going to give people all this stuff. We're going to give you a $25,000 tax credit to buy a house... It don't matter if you give these people $25,000, they're not going to buy a house. They're not going to do it."

"Everybody wants something for free. That's what the Democrats think. If we give you something, you'll vote for us. I don't need a handout. I need an opportunity."

Harris has struggled to retain support from Black male voters. According to a recent survey by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, 73.8% of Black voters would support Harris compared to 87% in favor of President Biden in 2020.

The same poll also found Trump leading Harris by four points in the Peach State.

While one voter argued the country and Atlanta community are in "disarray," neither Trump nor Harris has emerged a clear victor in Georgia.

"I'm gonna support Trump... He gave us four years of peace and prosperity, a secure border, no new wars," a voter sporting a MAGA hat said. "One of the biggest things that speaks to me as a business owner is the border. I mean, inflation, we have more dollars chasing less goods. And an invasion also is another form of inflation because we have more people that are needing less products."

"They want to pick the best candidate that allows them to work for themselves," one barber told Jones. "A lot of times you have people like my guy right here who's looking for an opportunity to start his own business. And he's telling me, what president would actually help me the best? So I'm telling him, I think Kamala."

Another man said he has seen "more people leaning towards Kamala Harris" despite criticism of her time with the Biden administration.

Jones also heard from an Atlanta resident who had voted for the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020, but now "my pockets hurt. I don't want my pockets hurting."

"It's not about the person. I've never fallen in love with a personality. If you look at my history of voting, even this most current one, it's not down the line blue all the time. It's not all red. It's a mixture," he added.

Although the economy has proven to be a top issue for voters nationwide, another Georgia local said "the number one issue I say facing Black America is the trust."

"The trust of Washington, D.C. The inflation is crazy high right now. Interest rates are up, and we just don't believe what's in office right now is going to support us another four years."

As the clock counts down to November 5, all eyes are on the swing states as Harris and Trump make their final play in the race for the White House.