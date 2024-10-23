Black Philly voter was 'deeply offended' by Obama shaming Black men into supporting Harris: 'Disgusting'

One voter in the key swing state of Pennsylvania slammed former President Obama for shaming Black men into supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

When asked about Obama chastising men in the Black community for not supporting Harris in the same way they supported his own presidency back in 2008, Philadelphia resident and podcaster Chad Fain told MSNBC host Alex Wagner, "I was deeply offended. And it felt like a moment where it’s like ‘You n-words better get in line and do what we say!’"

Wagner spoke to a group of Black men about Obama's comments during a roundtable conversation in a West Philadelphia barber shop and asked, "I just wonder for everybody who heard that like what they thought of that."

Obama made headlines when he recently said this at a Harris campaign office in Pittsburgh: "Because part of it makes me think – and I'm speaking to men directly – part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that."

Fain added further that Obama, "as the Czar of the Democratic Party [is] coming down to say ‘Go get these n-words in line.’"

"The general tone of it was disgusting," he said of Obama’s comments. "It was abhorrent. I didn’t respect it. I didn’t like nothing about it. And Kamala, two days after that, is like ‘We love our Black men, we have programs and things that we’re rolling out for them and she rolled out policy."

Another local voter at the roundtable of Black men, Anthony Phillips, objected, arguing that "Black men have to be there for Black women in the same way that Black women have always been there for us, as single parents, all that and more. And what he is ultimately trying to say is like, by not voting for Kamala Harris over basically somebody that’s a clown, it’s almost like just a general disrespect."