POLITICS
Published

Vivek Ramaswamy reveals ‘dirty little secret’ on US defense spending: ‘We are way behind’

Biden is ‘sleepwalking’ US into potential nuclear conflict, Vivek Ramaswamy warned Sunday

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Ukraine war is a ‘repayment’ for Biden’s bribery scheme: Vivek Ramaswamy Video

Ukraine war is a ‘repayment’ for Biden’s bribery scheme: Vivek Ramaswamy

2024 Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss his campaign strategy ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 election. 

2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is pulling the curtain back on President Biden's self-serving national security policy, making the bold declaration that "much" of the U.S.'s military defense spending within the last few decades has not been properly allocated. 

JOE BIDEN COULD LOSE THE PRESIDENCY BECAUSE OF AFGHANISTAN: MARC THIESSEN

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: We need a modern Monroe Doctrine in this country. The dirty little secret, Maria, is that much of our military defense spending in the last several decades has not actually gone to national defense. The reality is, if we do enter a serious conflict, and I worry that Joe Biden is sleepwalking us into potential nuclear conflict with Russia, and Russia and China being in a military alliance with one another that would mean both nations.

Joe Biden and

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )

The reality is, we need defense capabilities of the homeland, nuclear defense capabilities, cyber defense capabilities, super EMP, electromagnetic pulse capabilities, that could take out our electric grid. We are way behind. And so the hallmark of my foreign policy is going to be you don't mess with the homeland. Start with that first. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.