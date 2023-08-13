Vivek Ramaswamy reveals ‘dirty little secret’ on US defense spending: ‘We are way behind’

2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is pulling the curtain back on President Biden's self-serving national security policy, making the bold declaration that "much" of the U.S.'s military defense spending within the last few decades has not been properly allocated.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: We need a modern Monroe Doctrine in this country. The dirty little secret, Maria, is that much of our military defense spending in the last several decades has not actually gone to national defense. The reality is, if we do enter a serious conflict, and I worry that Joe Biden is sleepwalking us into potential nuclear conflict with Russia, and Russia and China being in a military alliance with one another that would mean both nations.

The reality is, we need defense capabilities of the homeland, nuclear defense capabilities, cyber defense capabilities, super EMP, electromagnetic pulse capabilities, that could take out our electric grid. We are way behind. And so the hallmark of my foreign policy is going to be you don't mess with the homeland. Start with that first.

