Joe Biden could lose the presidency because of Afghanistan: Marc Thiessen

Following the heart-wrenching testimony from Gold Star families before Congress this week, Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen said the botched Afghanistan withdrawal will impact President Joe Biden as he seeks a second term on " America Reports ."

MARC THIESSEN: Your heart breaks for these families, but second of all, here's where the accountability will come in. Joe Biden could lose the presidency because of Afghanistan, and I'll tell you why. People aren't voting on Afghanistan in 2024, but they're voting a referendum on Joe Biden. If you look at the poll numbers before the Afghan withdrawal, he was above 50% approval and after that withdrawal, he's sunk below 50% and has never recovered and not only did he sink below 50% on foreign policy and fighting terrorism, [but] on every single issue.

Why is that? Because Americans looked at this and they said, "One, he's lying to us and two, he's incompetent" and when people decide that you're an incompetent liar, you don't recover from that. That is a permanent, indelible mark on his presidency and so all the polls we're seeing in the two years since this happened are a reflection that it all started in Afghanistan .

It all started in Kabul when his polls went cratered and they have never gone up above 50% again because the American people know he is a liar and he is incompetent. That's why he's going to lose the White House .

