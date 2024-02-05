Viral CNN clip puts spotlight on NYC migrant gangs spending money in other states

Former NYPD Commanding Officer Paul Mauro responded to a viral video that revealed that migrant gangs often operate in New York City and then spend their money in other states.

CNN anchors were momentarily silent Friday after learning that some migrant gangs run criminal operations in New York City , retreat to Florida and return to New York because they don't face any threat of jail.

But Mauro said that it was wrong to believe that migrant gangs were only using Florida as a base to spend their money from criminal operations in New York City.

"I think it's limiting to look at this as just a New York [or] Florida phenomenon," Mauro said. "These guys are using whatever means they can to extract value from New York and to spend it other places that of course would crack down on them but don't care that they're stealing in New York," he continued, referring to the original home countries of illegal migrants.

Mauro said that the migrant gangs operating in New York have set up an "underground migrant economy" and underground "fencing operation."

Critical to that operation is how migrants send money in remittances back home.

"Most of it is legitimate," Mauro said, but "a lot of it is not."

"America is the world's ATM, and these days, New York is America's ATM," Mauro said, adding that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has allowed for a "$53 million withdraw" from the city's ATM.

Adams announced a $53 million pilot program to hand out pre-paid credit cards to migrant families housed in hotels, in a move that has caused him widespread criticism.

The New York Post , citing city records, reported that 500 migrant families at the Roosevelt Hotel will receive pre-paid cards to help them buy food. The program is intended to replace the current food service provided there, the Post reported.

"Not only will this provide families with the ability to purchase fresh food for their culturally relevant diets and the baby supplies of their choosing, but the pilot program is expected to save New York City more than $600,000 per month, or more than $7.2 million annually," a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams told the paper in a statement.

Mauro also responded to the video of migrants attacking NYPD officers, recommending that law enforcement work to publicize major cases against migrant gangs in order to put pressure on District Attorneys like Alvin Bragg.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were patrolling Times Square on Jan. 27, when they encountered the group of migrants. The video shows police asking the men to move along.

The footage then showed the two officers holding a person in a yellow jacket down in an attempt to subdue them. The group of suspects were seen kicking the officers before running away. Darwin Andres Gomez, 19, Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, Wilson Juarez, 21, and Yorman Reveron, 24, have been identified as the suspects.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.