The View's Sunny Hostin claims Jim Jordan 'terrorized' her at a congressional hearing

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin accused Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, of terrorizing her during a congressional hearing that she testified at once.

While speaking about potential GOP nominees to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as Speaker of the House during Thursday's episode of "The View," Hostin accused Jordan of being a "political terrorist" who showed up to the hearing late, looking "disheveled" and proceeded to scream at her.

She also claimed that Jordan, who is one of the front-runners for speaker, had "no command" of the topic they were discussing in the hearing.

Hostin’s description of Jordan followed co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin’s prediction of who would succeed McCarthy, who was ousted from the speakership on Tuesday following a motion to vacate vote led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Griffin expressed her belief that neither Jordan nor the other front-runner Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., would assume the full role of House Speaker, but that they would split the responsibilities:

"If I had to make a prediction, it’s this: this goes to conference next week, they realize nobody has the votes, and eventually Scalise and Jordan cut some kind of a deal where Scalise is Speaker, Jordan is Majority Leader. Majority Leader controls the floor, Scalise controls the fundraising. They both get fancy titles, and we call it a day."

After a quick question about whether Scalise supports Congress funding more aid to Ukraine – to which Griffin opined he "personally does," but won’t push it for the sake of getting votes – Hostin tore into Jordan.

She began be stating, "I will just say about Jim Jordan, you know, he has been called by his own party – John Boehner – a political terrorist."

Hostin then offered her own personal experience with the lawmaker to support the claim he is a "terrorist."

The co-host stated, "I testified in Congress about something so simple – cameras in courtrooms. He came in late. He looked disheveled and he immediately was screaming and yelling and terrorized me and the other experts on the panel. And describing him as a terrorist is exactly that."

"He’s a chaos agent," she continued, adding, "He came out of nowhere and he had no command of the subject that we were talking about, which made it even scarier."

"The thought of him being the Speaker of the House, I think, leads to more chaos for this country," Hostin concluded.

Co-host Joy Behar chimed in, saying, "But his role model is Donald Trump, who has no command of the language either."

Jordan’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

