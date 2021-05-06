'The View' reminds audience President Trump pushed for vaccines in interview with Maria Bartiromo

"The View's" Whoopi Goldberg reminded the audience on Thursday that President Trump encouraged Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine in an interview on "Fox News Primetime" with Maria Bartiromo last month, making her wonder why his supporters won't listen to him.

"The thing that I think is really interesting is that you know who, got the vaccination," Goldberg said. "And I'm kind of surprised if everyone in the other side is in lockstep with him, why they would not remember that he encouraged them to get the immunization."

Goldberg then introduced the Fox News clip, which first aired on March 16.

"I would, I would recommend it," Trump says of the COVID vaccine. "And I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly."

"It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine, and it's something that works," Trump added.

"So what is the problem?" Goldberg asked of those refusing to get the vaccine.

Her fellow co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar discussed the use of masks, as well, agreeing that Americans - vaccinated or not - still need to cover their nose and mouth.

"In order to make everyone more safe, I now have to wear a mask," Hostin argued. "It's just the way things are going. Because there are people who are refusing to take the public health guidelines into consideration…It's unfortunate this has become a political issue."

Co-host Meghan McCain disagreed with the ongoing COVID restrictions, calling them anti-science and arguing that her two Moderna shots were more than enough for her to live her normal life and that she was looking forward to going to Vegas this summer.

President Biden continues to wear masks in public despite himself being vaccinated, arguing that it is a "patriotic responsibility" and "small precaution." Critics charge that he is only discouraging people from getting vaccinated.

The White House has claimed that they didn't inherit a vaccine distribution plan from their predecessors. But Dr. Moncef Slaoui, a former health advisor for Operation Warp Speed, the public-private partnership introduced under the Trump administration to streamline the speedy and effective development of the coronavirus vaccine, disputes that argument, noting that in March 90% of Biden's rollout goal was the same as Trump's. The media has been criticized for its double standard when it comes to reporting on the efforts taken by both administrations, largely painting Biden as the hero.