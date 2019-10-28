'The View' host Joy Behar blasts Trump for 'bragging' that ISIS leader al-Baghdadi is dead

ABC News’ "The View” co-host Joy Behar said Monday that President Trump should “stop bragging” about the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump announced Sunday that al-Baghdadi detonated an explosive vest as U.S. Special Operations Forces stormed his compound in northwest Syria Saturday night. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the daytime gabfest’s discussion by asking if we can “at least agree that the world is a better place without this guy in it?”

Behar joked, “Who Trump or al-Baghdadi?”

TRUMP DESCRIBES AL-BAGHDADI AS 'WHIMPERING AND CRYING' BEFORE DYING IN U.S. OPERATION: 'HE DIED LIKE A COWARD'

Behar then said Baghdadi was a “bad guy” and she’s “glad” he died but condemned Trump for taking credit.

“In this case, the Special Ops or whoever they were did this thing… so maybe he should back off a little bit and stop bragging about it so much,” Behar said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed it’s “a good thing” that the “self-proclaimed leader” of ISIS is dead, but she had an issue with the way Trump handled it.

“My problem is that, at least by New York Times reporting, folks inside of the intelligence community are saying that this operation was done despite, or in spite of, President Trump, not because of him,” Hostin said. “He had this sort of selective notification about the operation.”

Hostin criticized Trump for reportedly failing to inform some Democratic leaders

“It just concerns me that, even in something like this, he just doesn’t follow the rules,” Hostin said.

Trump has defended his decision not to give Democratic congressional leaders advance notice of the raid, saying once again that he was concerned the details would leak out.

Media Research Center director Tim Graham issued a statement about media coverage of al-Baghdadi’s death, which included everything from nitpicking by CNN to a controversial Washington Post headline.

“What a fascinating glimpse into the mind of the liberal media," Graham said. "They have developed such an aversion to covering the President favorably, that they cannot even bear to celebrate an American special-forces victory over ISIS.

"They can barely acknowledge this as a win for our country, dwelling on trashing Trump’s words and questioning his motives. For them, this is not a triumph for democracy over violent terrorists. It's simply a temporary distraction from their obsession with impeaching Donald Trump.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.