'The View' host claims Biden is the 'most religious president' in her lifetime

"The View" host Ana Navarro defended President Biden as "the most religious president" of her lifetime during an appearance on CNN on Tuesday.

Navarro was responding to former President Trump's comments this week warning Christian voters that Democrats are "against your religion."

'It's crazy for him to say Democrats are against religion at a time when we are led by Joe Biden, who, in my lifetime, is the most religious president I can recall," Navarro replied. "[Biden's] not a Christian conservative. He's an Irish Catholic church-going practicing Catholic."

Navarro also criticized evangelical voters who still stood by the former president, despite wanting him to take a firmer stance on issues like abortion.

"I think a lot of evangelicals crossed that bridge already and they did so in 2016 after they voted for Donald Trump after they heard him boast about sexual assault on video and on tape," she remarked.

Navarro, a former GOP strategist, still describes herself as a Republican but frequently defends Democrats while on CNN or "The View." She led a "four more years" chant for Biden during a March episode of "The View" and even held a fundraiser for Biden during the 2020 election season.

Navarro also attacked Trump surrogates as "bizarre" and "crazy" for comparing the former president to Jesus Christ because of his legal battles.

During his pre-taped address at the Life & Liberty Forum on Monday, Trump urged Christian voters to support him in the November election.

"You just can’t vote Democrat. They’re against religion. They’re against your religion in particular," Trump said to the Christian group, according to Politico.

The GOP presidential candidate made similar remarks at a religious media summit in February.

"How any Christian can vote for a Democrat, Christian or person of faith, how you can vote for a Democrat is crazy. It’s crazy," Trump told attendees at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) International Christian Media Convention in Nashville.

During his speech, Trump lamented the indictments that had been waged against him in recent history and vowed to defend Christians from attacks by those on the "radical left" who are "coming after" those who are religious.

