'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg says Elon Musk is Trump's 'actual vice president,' should give up X

Musk has been appointed to head Trump's 'Department of Government Efficiency' alongside former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that billionaire X owner Elon Musk is President-elect Donald Trump’s "actual vice president" on Thursday, suggesting Vice President-elect JD Vance was a figurehead.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that billionaire X owner Elon Musk is President-elect Donald Trump’s "real" vice presidential pick.

Goldberg made the claim during Thursday's episode of the ABC talk show, arguing that Musk has been making decisions as though he’s Trump’s real second in command. She then argued that he should be required to sell his social media platform

"Musk is the real, actual vice president. He’s making decisions. He’s doing things, so I think, why doesn’t he have to give up X with everything he’s done?"

Goldberg on "The View"

During Thursday's episode of ABC's "The View," Whoopi Goldberg argued that billionaire Elon Musk is President-elect Trump's real vice president and that he should be required to give up X. (Screenshot/ABC)

The co-host’s theory came up during a discussion on the recent exodus of liberals from X to the new social media site, "Bluesky."

Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin remarked that people moving to the new app just further entrenches the country’s division.

"So we had this, you know, this election that was tense. Donald Trump won, and the right is going to stay on X and then the left is going to be on Bluesky. How do we try to talk to each other?" Griffin asked.

Whoopi responded, first by blaming conservatives for bullying liberals off the platform.

She said, "Unfortunately, I will have to say the other side, I think, has driven people away, because – you know – it’s not just discourse. It’s nasty name-calling and coming after your family and ‘I’m going to do this to you,’ and I don’t think anyone should have to take that from anybody if they don’t have to."

President-elect Donald Trump with Elon Musk

President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk pose for a photo during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, 2024, in New York City. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

She added that Republican social media users are also fleeing X because they might have different opinions than most Republicans. "They’re moving as well," she said.

Her other reason for the exodus was Trump appointing Musk to be part of his cabinet – as one of the heads of his proposed Department of Government Efficiency

"And I know why also, because, you know, as I believe, Elon Musk is the actual vice president," she told her co-hosts.

"Yes, I believe that," she continued, and floated that Vice President-elect JD Vance is just an "interim" pick.

"Because I think that Matt – not Matt – JD Vance. He’s kind of an interim."

After asking why Musk shouldn’t have to ditch X while also having governmental power in Trump’s cabinet, co-host Sunny Hostin replied, "He should."

"I know we got to go," Goldberg said as the show approached commercial break. "But I’m musing. I’m musing. We have to go." 

