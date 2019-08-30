Vice Media faces layoffs as it merges cable network, news site

Vice Media is reportedly facing another round of layoffs as it continues to merge Vice News with its cable network.

The Wall Street Journal reported that job cuts were made on Thursday, affecting some 15 people who worked in various departments of Viceland including programming, marketing and research.

Sources told The Journal the move is an attempt by Vice Media to strictly focus on news and veer away from entertainment and lifestyle programming.

In January, the media outlet reportedly laid off about 10 percent of its staff. A report in Variety on Feb. 1 said the roughly 250 cuts were coming amid a revenue slowdown.

Vice Media did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Viceland was founded in 2016, aimed at capturing millennial viewers.

The latest reported changes come as HBO has severed ties with Vice Media after deciding not to renew its news series. "Vice News Tonight."