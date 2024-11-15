Venezuelan gang's human trafficking operations surge in Tennessee's four major cities

Tennessee police are warning about the surge of Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang activity in their four major cities, with a top law enforcement official placing the blame on the "porous" southern border.

"This gang has exploited [the border]," said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch on "Fox & Friends." Friday.

Rausch said the gang has been running human trafficking operations and expanding into other criminal activities in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

"They go from human trafficking to organized retail crime theft, and then they move into the drug trade, taking on the cartels in very violent, bloody battles that they've had."

Rausch added that TdA has "zero respect" for police and has attacked law enforcement throughout the U.S. He added that the group was caught two years ago in a trafficking operation, but has returned in recent years.

Rausch said law enforcement is limited in their efforts to crack down on TdA-related activity, especially if suspects do not have immigration "detainers."

"If we come upon them and they have a detainer on them, then we can take them into custody. But other than that, then all we can do is monitor and, and assure that they aren't violating the law. But that is a challenge," said Rausch, calling it a game of "cat and mouse" that's getting more dangerous.

Rausch warned Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) during a budget hearing about the resurgence of the gang in major Tennessee cities.

The Department of Homeland Security recommended last month that more than 100 migrants that it has identified as having possible ties to a bloodthirsty Venezuelan gang be put on an FBI watchlist, after the agency flagged more than 600 with possible ties overall.

NBC News first reported that DHS has identified more than 600 individuals with possible ties to Tren de Aragua, and that 100 of those are deemed "subjects of interests." Fox has confirmed that it recommended they be placed on the FBI’s Watchlist for Transnational Criminal Organizations.

The gang is believed to have started in the Tocoron prison in the Venezuelan state of Aragua and has since expanded into Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and the U.S. In a statement, DHS said that the identities emerged as part of an ongoing re-screening operation to tackle the gang.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.