CNN's Van Jones warns Biden must appease ‘frustrated’ Black voters

CNN host Van Jones in an op-ed published Wednesday warned the Biden administration that it must not only do more to serve Black voters, but alert them of its accomplishments.

Jones skewered the Biden administration for causing "the heavy sighs and shrugged shoulders that are evident in Black church pews, nail salons and barber shops across America." He suggested that there is no less than a "season of heartbreak, frustration and disappointment" among African Americans voters with the Biden administration’s progress.

Jones suggested that while "there is a widespread feeling that the Democrats have over-promised and under-delivered for Black voters," the administration has in fact "delivered real victories for the American people over the past 18 months."

Despite America being in dire economic straits and enduring social strife over abortion, Jones suggested that what the Biden administration is failing at is touting its accomplishments: "Fortunately, the administration's supporters can point to tangible issues on which the new administration has delivered for the Black community specifically. They have to do a better job of getting the word out."

Jones also compared the interests of Black Americans dealing with the problems of modern American life with people who are enduring a literal war, claiming that swift support for other causes makes some in the Black community feel overlooked: "Meanwhile some see Democrats' swift action to pour billions into Ukraine, protect Asian Americans from hate crimes and codify the freedom to marry — and they wish the administration showed equal urgency and efficacy in addressing issues directly impacting the Black community."

While CNN previously tried comparing Biden with FDR, the political reality is that he presides over a divided nation, where the Senate remains locked in a 50-50 divide. Jones criticized Biden for being too ambitious and raising expectations too high from the beginning, blaming his lack of realism on the fact that he "deeply believes that America is a place where many things are still possible on a bipartisan basis."

In fact, "His undying optimism about America is his calling card. Ironically, the president's most appealing characteristic may actually be handicapping him now," Jones claimed.

Frustration with Biden for being too friendly with Republican opposition has become more common from left-wing news sources.

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman recently raked Biden over the coals, claiming he "seems surprised by the new radicalism of the Republican Party and unable to craft a response to it, nor to the extraordinary aggressiveness of the Supreme Court. Since he is by nature an institutionalist, his first impulse when asked about the filibuster or reforming the court is to resist fundamental change, which to his supporters sounds like naivete and defeatism."