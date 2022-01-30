VA AG Jason Miyares: Masks creating mental health crisis among school children

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said that school districts in his state are defying an executive order from Governor Glenn Youngkin that made masks optional for school children. Miyares said the executive order is an action to ‘follow through on campaign promises’ to prioritize a parent's right to choose what's best for their child.

JASON MIYARES: If you're a parent and you want your child to wear a mask 6 or 7, 8 hours a day, that's great. That's your right. But recognize there are going to be other parents that come to a very different conclusion. And what's so tragic about all this is we're not talking about the kids. You know, if you're a parent of a child with asthma, as one parent shared with me, wearing a mask for now close to 2 years has been just a very difficult experience. I had another parent who shared with me, their daughter, they used to be an all A student is now mostly C student because they wear glasses and the school has gone from a joy to complete misery. And another parent of a school-age child said how excited their child was, their daughter was, that for the very first time, they could see what their best friend from school actually looks like. I mean, think about the mental health crisis as well that we're having on our kids.



So this is simply saying, Listen, we live in a pluralistic society, people are going to think differently. If you're a parent, you know what's best for you. And guess what? That's in the code of Virginia. That's the message I would give to these school boards is it's explicit in the code that in the law, parents have a fundamental right to the education upbringing of the children. So all this is saying right now is about parental empowerment. That's what Governor Youngkin ran on. That was a big issue that I ran on as well. We're just following through on our campaign promises. We are proud to stand with parents and we're really hoping the school boards will get the message… We're now going into year 3 of this and we need to recognize the impact it's having on our children.

