USA Today columnist mocks GOP efforts to support women: 'Suddenly realizing babies are expensive'

A humor columnist for USA Today brutally mocked Republicans who want to give more support to pregnant women and new mothers while also restricting abortions.

"Don’t worry, Americans. While Roe v. Wade may have been overturned, Republican lawmakers across the country have suddenly realized babies are expensive and mothers require health care," columnist Rex Huppke wrote in his satire piece.

GOP leaders such as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, want to expand Medicaid eligibility for mothers and eliminate sales tax on baby essentials such as diapers and car seats. Texas has long had a Alternatives to Abortion program, which provides support for pregnant women and women who've had miscarriages, with counseling, education, and discounts on baby items. But the liberal columnist scoffed at those ideas.

"It appears to be their way of saying, 'Sorry about that whole ‘taking away your right to bodily autonomy thing’ – here’s a coupon good for 30% off diapers!" he snarked.

BIDEN, HARRIS SAY ‘EXTREMIST REPUBLICANS’ AND THE SUPREME COURT ARE CREATING A ‘HEALTH CARE CRISIS’

The columnist proposed a mock sales pitch from Republicans to female voters concerned about GOP abortion bans in their state.

"First off, don’t think of the laws we’re enacting as ‘abortion bans.’ Think of them as opportunities to rake in some great discounts on baby supplies!" he wrote, adding, "Imagine the joy you’ll feel when you buy $150 worth of baby supplies you can’t afford and your gracious Republican-controlled state government pays for none of that, but doesn’t ask you to pay sales tax!"

Huppke's article also suggested conservatives view women as "birthing vessels."

He ended his rant against Republicans with more sarcasm: "In conclusion, as you go to vote this November, remember: We aren’t restricting your right to choose. We’re expanding your right to great savings!"

PRO-LIFE LAW FIRM FILES LETTER AGAINST ELIZABETH WARREN OVER HEATED RHETORIC TOWARDS PREGNANCY CENTERS

Republicans have put forward a number of bills intended to help women after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.

Fox News spoke with several of these lawmakers who shared their bills focused on giving support and greater protection to women facing unplanned pregnancies, such as the "Unborn Child Support Act" and "Providing for Life Act."

In May, conservative lawmakers also introduced a "Women's Bill of Rights" intended to "reaffirm legal protections afforded to women under Federal law" based on their biological sex. The lawmakers cite efforts to "erase women" from sports and society by redefining who a woman is.

Meanwhile, Democrats hope to keep abortion rights the focus of this year's midterm elections.