Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

US Marshals Service director says Portland protests 'hijacked by violent extremists'

Washington says his agency aims to reach a resolution

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
US Marshals Service director says deputies ensure peaceful protesters are protected, federal law is enforcedVideo

US Marshals Service director says deputies ensure peaceful protesters are protected, federal law is enforced

Donald Washington, U.S. Marshals Service director, joins Shannon Bream with insight on 'Fox News @ Night.'

While protests in Portland, Ore. have been "hijacked by violent extremists," the U.S. Marshals stationed there aim to come to a resolution, U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington said Tuesday.

In an interview on "Fox News @ Night,"  Washington said that his agency has been charged with the protection of the federal judicial function for 230 years and that the approximately 40 agents in Portland are "part of [the] community."

FIREWORKS, THEN TEAR GAS: NIGHT 62 IN PORTLAND SEES MORE CLASHES; TRUMP IN TALKS TO PULL OUT FEDERAL OFFICERS

"So, we're not some outside invading force, if you will," he said. "This is where we should be, and we don't have the option to not be here."

Federal officers deploy tear gas and crowd control munitions at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Federal officers deploy tear gas and crowd control munitions at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

According to Washington, the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse is a "symbol" of federal justice for Portland, "from which many important decisions have come."

"So, we are here as the protectors, if you will, of Article III of our Constitution. That's our primary duty and function. And so, that's why we're here," he noted.

Washington says the U.S. Marshals hope to "work toward a reasonable resolution," as well as "ensure that peaceful protesters are protected."

"We think that we do that and we do that in a very professional way," he said. "But, it's also our job to enforce federal law. Because this peaceful protest, in many respects, has been hijacked by violent extremists who have no intent to arrive at any solution other than to continue to create chaos.

"So, I'm going to meet with members of the community over the next couple of days -- members of the faith community, the business community, and others who are willing to talk about [what's] next," Washington told host Shannon Bream.

Barr says Portland protests have been 'hijacked'Video

Washington is encouraging the public to "separate the good from the bad" actors, adding that while the U.S. Marshals Service wants "law and order" they also want "equal justice under the law."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP 

He said that while "it's hard to argue against the concept of equal rights for everybody," Americans should also not be burning down courthouses or engaging in assaults against federal officers trying to protect federal institutions.

In the long-run, however, Washington is optimistic and believes trying times will make for a "stronger union."

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

Trending in Media