Urban Meyer 'optimistic' college football will be back in fall: 'I just have a lot of confidence'

Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Wednesday that he is confident college football will be played this fall.

"Two weeks ago, [I was at] yes," the former Utah, Florida and Ohio State head coach told Hemmer. "Last week, [I was at] 'medium'. I'm back to yes. We're gonna play.

"I’ve just got so much confidence [with] the way these universities are handling this right now," Meyer added. "I love the fact that we [the Big Ten] went conference-only so that they can have control over the protocol and start and stop dates, etc. I’m optimistic right now."

LOU HOLTZ SAYS COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON UNLIKELY: VIRUS 'RULES AND REGULATIONS' MAKE IT 'ABSOLUTELY IMPOSSIBLE'

Last week, the Big Ten conference -- which includes Ohio State, where Meyer is an assistant athletic director -- announced that football games and other fall sporting will only be played between conference members. The Pac-12 has since followed suit.

"I really believe that they are going to work together with the head coaches, and they are going to work this thing out," Meyer said. "I just have a lot of confidence in our scientists and team doctors. I really do.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve talked to a few of my colleagues that I’m very close with, and I really believe we are [going to play] ... If they push it back, they push it back," he added. "When you live life and you have options, the one option, [to] cancel everything, I don’t think you can do that. If it re-spikes and it is proven unsafe, then you keep moving it back, or maybe you don’t do it at all."