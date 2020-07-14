Lou Holtz says college football season unlikely: Virus 'rules and regulations' make it 'absolutely impossible'

Hall of Fame college football coach Lou Holtz told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday that he does not believe college football will be played this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't believe we are [going to have a season]," the former Notre Dame coach told Bill Hemmer. "If you don't have students, how in the world are you going to protect your football players? And with the rules and regulations they have in college football concerning the virus, it's just absolutely impossible to have football."

"They've had over 100 football players test positive for coronavirus and yet not one of them has been hospitalized," Holtz added. "If an individual on a college football team tests positive, the 20 people he talked to are quarantined for two weeks."

Earlier this month, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would only play conference games this fall, while the Ivy League and Patriot League canceled fall sports for 2020.

"The educators are looking to make sure that we have absolutely no risk whatsoever, and you can't have that," Holtz insisted. "Life is a matter of risk, and they're going to close everything down until they come up with a vaccine? Therefore, I see no way there could be college football."

Holtz added that his main concern is that the drastic measures taken by various authorities to prevent the spread of the virus don't appear to have definite end dates.

"I could stand anything if I know it's going to end," the 83-year-old said. "But for six months, I'm holed up here, can't go anywhere because I am at risk, my birthday candles cost more than the cake.

"But when you look at it, how in the world are we going to move on? It has gotten to the point where we have shut everything down and I'm not criticizing that, but a great leader looks at everything from both sides. Scientists only look at it from one single side. Sometimes when you have medications, the medication is worse than the illness. Sometimes the cure creates an awful lot of side effects and we have to look at what is best for the people."