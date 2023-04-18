Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

University of Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ task force makes demands, including trans-inclusive healthcare and housing

The task force’s demands come in conjunction with a call to organize a "walk-out" on campus

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
'That is a fraud': Gov. DeSantis calls out Lia Thomas, biological men competing in women's sports Video

'That is a fraud': Gov. DeSantis calls out Lia Thomas, biological men competing in women's sports

Governor Ron DeSantis blasted swimmer Lia Thomas and biological men competing in women's sports, after Riley Gaines was "assaulted" by pro-trans protestors.

The University of Pittsburgh’s LGTBQ task force posted several demands for the university to implement, including expanding housing and healthcare to transgender students.

The task force published their list of demands on Instagram alongside a call to organize a "walk-out" on Tuesday.

"These centers need to not be buried deep in an org chart. LGBTQIA+ staff hired NEED to have some level of autonomy over collaboration, programming, and resource sharing. No more of this BS departmental/division gate keeping," the task force posted on the caption.

University of Pittsburgh's LGBTQ task force published a list of demands on Instagram. The task force’s demands come in conjunction with a call to organize a "walk-out" on Tuesday.

University of Pittsburgh's LGBTQ task force published a list of demands on Instagram. The task force’s demands come in conjunction with a call to organize a "walk-out" on Tuesday. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

ESPN HONORS LIA THOMAS IN 'CELEBRATING WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH' SEGMENT

The task force demanded that the University of Pittsburgh provide three-fully staffed, in-person, resource centers dedicated to the LGTQIA+, disability, and BIPOC communities; expand trans-inclusive healthcare and housing, including additional medical leave for trans-related healthcare, and de-escalate crisis on campus through trained mental health providers. 

"No more cops for mental health crises!" they added. 

Lastly, the demand that the university "provide a minimum pay of $20 an hour and matching rate of inflation +1% for all university workers."

NEW VIDEO SHOWS STANFORD PROTESTERS HECKLING TRUMP JUDGE AS DEI DEAN APPEARS TO SMIRK

The University of Pittsburgh has recently been embroiled in controversy.

SEC champion swimmer Riley Gaines speaks during the general session at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 6, 2022.

SEC champion swimmer Riley Gaines speaks during the general session at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 6, 2022. (REUTERS/Go Nakamura)

Most recently, Riley Gaines, a 12-time All-American swimmer, called out the chaos at University of Pittsburgh as many activists tried to prevent her appearance at the college.

Gaines became a national figure when she objected to trans swimmer Lia Thomas participating in women’s sports. Many, such as former Olympian Nancy Hogshead-Makar, warned that biological males have a clear advantage over biological women when they compete.

TRANSGENDER STUDENT CHALLENGES GLENN YOUNGKIN ON VIRGINIA'S BATHROOM, SPORTS POLICY: ‘LOOK AT ME’

Gaines, who also serves as a spokeswoman for the Independent Women’s Forum, shared a video of protesters blocking the streets around the University of Pittsburgh ahead of Gaines’ event on campus hosted by Turning Point USA.

Most recently, Riley Gaines, a 12-time All-American swimmer, called out the chaos at University of Pittsburgh as many activists tried to prevent her appearance at the college.

Most recently, Riley Gaines, a 12-time All-American swimmer, called out the chaos at University of Pittsburgh as many activists tried to prevent her appearance at the college. (FNC)

Democratic State Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes questioned University of Pittsburgh chancellor Patrick Gallagher's choice to allow speakers to question transgender ideology on campus.

University of Pittsburgh chancellor Patrick Gallagher defended the right of speakers to visit the campus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn