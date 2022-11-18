University of Idaho victim's friend says dorm door-lock code wasn't usually activated

A friend of some of the victims of the tragic University of Idaho murders revealed to Fox News that many times, a main entry door to the home was not normally code-locked, and that many guests came and went freely.

The victims -- Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho ; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho –- were found stabbed to death nside a home at 1122 King Road near the university's fraternity row Sunday morning. The killer in the Moscow, Idaho case remains unidentified and at-large.

On "The Story," Madison Fitzgerald – a friend of Kernodle and Chapin – said there was always a lot of foot traffic.

"I don't recall the last time I was in that house. I was very close with Xana and Ethan," she said.

"It was Xanas home and she was just the most welcoming and kind person that I had ever known. A lot of people came in and out of that house just because of how kind all four of them were… this is something that has truly rocked our community."

Fitzgerald said the cellar door, one of two main entry points, was frequently used to enter the home.

"Most frequently, people used the door that was located on the basement, and then you took a set of stairs to get to the main floor," she said.

"When I would go there, the code wouldn't be activated, so we could just open the door and get in."

Student body president Tanner McClain said he didn't want to publicly speculate on unknown details or the identity of the killer, but said he recalled a school alert earlier this year.

"Back in September, there was a vandal alert sent out students -- Someone on a sidewalk did make some sort of threat, but I can't speak to that," he said.

"That's that's more of a question for the Moscow authorities… I really don't want to speculate on this."

McClain added the school community is grieving and hoping for an arrest soon.

"Students want answers and all of us are very heartbroken and scared and emotional during this time… All we can do as a student body is hope and pray that the authorities make some quick discoveries and bring somebody to justice," he said.

At a press conference Wednesday, officials said they do not have any suspects or a murder weapon and warned the small town of 25,000 to be "vigilant."

Meanwhile, police are searching for a "Rambo"-style combat knife, a local store owner told the Idaho Statesman.