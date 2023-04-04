University flyers compare banning drag shows, transgender procedures for minors to Holocaust, Rwandan genocide

According to flyers at Pepperdine University, opposing the transgender agenda is the equivalent of genocide, comparable to Nazi Germany. In the same week that a transgender shooter killed students and faculty at The Covenant Christian school in Nashville, activists at the college called out those who question trans acceptance.

As many news outlets rallied around the transgender community, claiming they were being scapegoated after the attack, institutions including the White House itself celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. Despite all this institutional support, activists on campus are claiming that a genocide is on the horizon.

"Sometime between Mar. 27-28, a series of flyers addressing conservatives who object to transgender ideology were anonymously posted to a community bulletin board at the Christian university in California," Campus Reform correspondent and Pepperdine student Delaney Ermshar reported. "The postings coincided with ‘Trans Week of Visibility.’"

She shared images of the flyers for a display titled "Trans Visibility Week: The Terrifying Direction that the U.S. is Heading," showing a series of stages toward "genocide" posted to a bulletin board that is identified as Pepperdine’s "Freedom Wall." The ten steps to genocide included Classification, Symbolization, Discrimination, Dehumanization, Organization, Polarization, Preparation, Persecution, Extermination and Denial.

TRANSGENDER PASTOR COMPARES TREATMENT OF 'MARGINALIZED' NASHVILLE SHOOTER TO JESUS BEING CRUCIFIED

Step 4, "Dehumanization," referred to the "genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda" and Nazis calling Jewish people "vermin." This was compared to transgender people facing "subtle discrimination, outright hostility and ill-informed medical professionals in their interactions with the health-care system."

Step 7, "Preparation," made the Holocaust comparison outright, claiming, "Perpetrators plan the genocide. They often use euphemisms such as the Nazis’ phrase ‘The Final Solution’ to cloak their intentions. They create fear of the victim group, building up armies and weapons."

The modern day "preparation" example included a "controversial anti-trans bill" SB 150 in Kentucky that bans transgender operations on minors.

Step 8, "Persecution," cited how "Victims are identified … and "death lists are drawn up," later noting this is the time "Genocidal massacres begin."

RADICAL GROUP'S ‘TRANS DAY OF VENGEANCE’ MOVES FORWARD IN WAKE OF NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING

One of the examples in this step was "anti-drag bills" it was claimed "could lead to the arrest of trans people going about their day in public."

Step 10, "Denial," appeared to draw parallels between denying a genocide has occurred to denial that men can become women and vise-versa, later claiming that "Some are already trying to erase the truth as it is unfolding in the present."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sole example it provides is conservative media personality Michael Knowles denying the validity of transgender ideology from an anthropological perspective.

Fox News Digital reached out to Pepperdine University, but the school declined to comment on the matter.