University demands professor learn free speech after she chided student for ‘biological women’ phrase: Report

The University of Cincinnati demanded adjunct instructor Melanie Nipper complete free speech training after she penalized a student for citing biological science, according to reporting by The Cincinnati Enquirer

University of Cincinnati student Olivia Krolczyk posted a TikTok video last month explaining that she received a zero on her project proposal about transgender athletes competing in women’s sports because she used the term "biological women."

The gender studies professor, Nipper, had told her that "the terms ‘biological women’ are exclusionary and are not allowed in this course as they further reinforce heteronormativity. Please reassess your topic and edit it to focus on women’s rights (not just "females") and I’ll regrade."

"How am I supposed to do my project if I can’t use the term ‘biological women?’" Krolczyk asked in her TikTok video.

Since then, Krolczyk has received a new grade and finished her class with an A, but her former professor has faced a less flattering fate.

The Cincinnati Enquirer obtained a copy of a formal reprimand from the University of Cincinnati informing Nipper that she violated school policy. According to the paper, "The reprimand directs adjunct instructor Melanie Nipper to complete training about UC's free speech policy and submit her syllabi for the coming school year to her department head."

The document states: "Please note that this is to be considered a formal reprimand for your actions. A copy of this letter will be placed in your permanent records. It is also understood that any other violations of UC policy may be subject to further disciplinary actions up to and including termination. You are reminded that as an unrepresented, unclassified ‘at will’ employee your employment may be terminated with or without cause."

The letter also demanded that "you must complete training on the requirements of the Campus Free Speech Policy" and that she "submit all syllabi" for review and approval "at least two weeks prior to the beginning of classes."

The Enquirer also obtained a copy of the adjunct professor contesting the reprimand, claiming that "my restriction on harmful speech" was "necessary to ensure a safe learning environment in the course discussions and for the pedagogical purpose of teaching introductory WGSS theory."

She went on to say that she teaches from a "intersectional, 4th wave, and transnational feminist perspective," and argued that the student’s chosen topic for her project was "inappropriate as it targeted trans women as a source of oppression for cis women in sports."

Nipper added further that "I felt it was necessary to educate her regarding inclusive language to ensure a safe learning environment for other students in the course discussion boards."

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of Cincinnati for comment. This article will be updated with any response.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

