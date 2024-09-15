Undecided voters tell NYT they needed more from Kamala Harris in the debate: 'She still has to impress me'

A group of undecided voters told the New York Times after the debate that they still weren't sold on Vice President Kamala Harris following her performance against Donald Trump.

"It was all disappointing," Sharon Reed, a 77-year-old retired teacher from Pennsylvania, told the outlet.

Harris was widely deemed the winner of the debate, which was hosted by ABC News on Tuesday, according to media pundits, polls and voters.

"She still has to impress me," Samira Ali, 19, a college student in Wisconsin, told the Times. "I’m still deciding."

"Nothing is clear to me, and I am really trying to follow it," Gerald Meyers, 40, who was hoping to hear more about how both candidates' policies would impact his budget, said. "I want to know how all of this impacts my family financially."

A Milwaukee voter who has historically voted Democrat told the Times that she felt more inclined to support Trump after the debate.

"Trump’s pitch was a little more convincing than hers," Keilah Miller, 34, told the outlet. "I guess I’m leaning more on his facts than her vision."

"When Trump was in office — not going to lie — I was living way better," Miller added. "I’ve never been so down as in the past four years. It’s been so hard for me."

"Trump had the more commanding presentation," Jason Henderson, a defense contractor and retired soldier from Arizona, said. "There was nothing done by Harris that made me think she’s better. In any way."

While some of the voters questioned whether Trump could be taken seriously after the debate, they were still hoping to hear more from Harris on how she would be different from President Biden, according to the outlet.

A 60-year-old from North Carolina said Harris met her expectations and that she would be voting for the vice president.

Voters taking part in a Fox News Digital panel reacting to the debate said on Tuesday that Harris had come away from the event with a victory.

Asked who they thought won the debate, 12 voters on the panel raised their hand for Harris while just five indicated they believed Trump won.

A CNN poll published after the debate also found that a majority of debate watchers believed the vice president won.

The poll found that 63% said Harris came out on top, compared to 37% for Trump.