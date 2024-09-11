Fox News voter panel says Harris won debate

Voters taking part in a Fox News Digital panel reacting to the debate said that Vice President Kamala Harris came away from the event with a victory.

Asked who they thought won the debate, 12 voters on the panel raised their hand for Harris while just five indicated they believed former President Donald Trump won.

Asked why they thought Harris won, many voters expressed that Trump did not know how to attack his new opponent in the race.

"He is still in his head basically trying to run against Joe Biden," one voter said.

Another voter knocked Trump for not bringing fresh ideas to the stage.

"Trump was so bad, he’s just like an old suit from like 1987 right now. He just repeats himself, says the same stuff, and she’s refreshing in that she’s different," the voter said. "I think if he had a different line of attack with her, it would have been more effective."

"I think she won the debate from my perspective, because he was so bad and he just sounds so repetitive, but I think she’s weak. She’s weak on the substance and she’s weak on the facts," the voter added.

But the panel didn’t provide only good news for Harris, with few of those participating saying that the vice president met their expectations.

"She wasn’t very specific when asked certain things," one voter said. "She knows how to pull at your heartstrings. She knows how to be dramatic in a way that will touch the heart of Americans while avoiding the hot button questions."

The debate may be the only one between the two candidates before election day in November, coming after President Biden’s disastrous debate performance earlier this year that helped launch a movement to force him out of the election and just 56 days until most voters cast their ballots.