Kamala Harris

Fox News voter panel says Harris won debate

Voters slammed Trump for lacking new lines of attack on Harris

By Michael Lee Fox News
Democrat, Independent, and Republican voters decide who won Tuesday's presidential debate Video

A Fox News Digital focus group of voters across the board shared who they believe won the face-off between the 2024 candidates at Tuesday night's debate.

Voters taking part in a Fox News Digital panel reacting to the debate said that Vice President Kamala Harris came away from the event with a victory.

Asked who they thought won the debate, 12 voters on the panel raised their hand for Harris while just five indicated they believed former President Donald Trump won.

Asked why they thought Harris won, many voters expressed that Trump did not know how to attack his new opponent in the race.

TRUMP FACT CHECKS HARRIS ON CHARLOTTESVILLE RIOT ACCUSATION: 'DEBUNKED'

TRUMP-HARRIS

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Getty Images)

"He is still in his head basically trying to run against Joe Biden," one voter said.

Another voter knocked Trump for not bringing fresh ideas to the stage.

"Trump was so bad, he’s just like an old suit from like 1987 right now. He just repeats himself, says the same stuff, and she’s refreshing in that she’s different," the voter said. "I think if he had a different line of attack with her, it would have been more effective."

ABC News Hosts Presidential Debate Between Donald Trump And VP Kamala Harris At The National Constitution Center In Philadelphia

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greet as they debate for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TRUMP SAYS HE 'PROBABLY TOOK A BULLET TO THE HEAD' DUE TO DEM RHETORIC

"I think she won the debate from my perspective, because he was so bad and he just sounds so repetitive, but I think she’s weak. She’s weak on the substance and she’s weak on the facts," the voter added.

But the panel didn’t provide only good news for Harris, with few of those participating saying that the vice president met their expectations.

US Vice President Kamala Harris during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

US Vice President Kamala Harris during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"She wasn’t very specific when asked certain things," one voter said. "She knows how to pull at your heartstrings. She knows how to be dramatic in a way that will touch the heart of Americans while avoiding the hot button questions."

The debate may be the only one between the two candidates before election day in November, coming after President Biden’s disastrous debate performance earlier this year that helped launch a movement to force him out of the election and just 56 days until most voters cast their ballots.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

